Riotoro Onyx 650W PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the PR-BP0650-SM's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Despite its more advanced platform, the Onyx 650W doesn't take the lead from Corsair's CX650M, mostly because of its inferior ripple suppression. Although Riotoro's offering under-performs the Corsair unit, it does use better filtering caps. Meanwhile, both PSUs utilize a sleeve bearing fan.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

The Onyx 650's performance per dollar is pretty attractive. But Corsair's CX650M is still above it.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

One major disadvantage suffered by the Onyx 650 is its aggressive fan profile, which leads to high overall noise output.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PR-BP0650-SM's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

The efficiency difference between the CX650M and Onyx 650 isn't huge. However, Riotoro clearly wins this discipline in a direct comparison.



