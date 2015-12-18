Rosewill Capstone-G1200 PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The Capstone-G1200 delivers greater-than 90 percent efficiency in a small part of its operational range. Efficiency mostly falls between 85 and 90 percent. This isn't bad until you start drawing comparisons between other Gold-rated PSUs with similar capacity, which typically deliver even better efficiency.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The temperature inside of our hot box easily rises to high levels due the G1200's waste heat. Inside the power supply, its bridge rectifiers approached their limit after being subjected to a 110 °C operating temperature. However, keep in mind that we pushed the PSU hard with an ambient temperature in excess of Rosewill's specifications.

Despite the elevated temperatures inside, the PSU worked flawlessly, and we didn't encounter any unexpected shut-downs from over-temperature protection. This means that the OTP trigger point is set higher than the levels we saw (strange, given the PSU's 40 °C rating).