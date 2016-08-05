Big HDD Showdown: Seagate 10TB vs. HGST Ultrastar He10 vs. WD Gold 8TB

WD Gold 8TB HDD
The WD Gold 8TB marks the inaugural WD helium HDD. WD owns HGST, which is currently the leader in helium technology, but the quirks of the buyout forced WD to wait to use the HGST HelioStack technology. MOFCOM recently removed the roadblocks for technology sharing, so WD is now ramping up its production of helium HDDs. Denser models are on the way.
WD has a fondness for color-based branding with its client products, and that branding spilled over to the enterprise side. The Gold series appears to be replacing the Re branding, which defined the high-capacity nearline WD HDDs for several years. The Gold series also features 4 and 6 TB capacities, but they are standard air-based HDDs.
The WD Gold, for most purposes, appears to be very similar to the He8 from HGST. It also employs HGST's media caching technology to boost random write performance by up to 30% over WD's previous-gen HDDs, and the HGST 7Stac architecture makes an appearance with 7 platters and 14 heads. WD indicates that the move to helium, along with new electronics, provides a 26% reduction in power consumption over its 6TB models.
|WD Gold
|8TB Gold
|Interface
|SATA
|RPM
|7,200 RPM
|Sustained Transfer Rate
|205MB/s
|Average Latency
|4.16ms
|Operating Power
|8.0W (SATA) / 9.0 (SAS)
|Idle Power
|4.5W (SATA) / 5.5 (SAS)
|Cache Buffer
|128 MB
|Workload Rating
|550 TB/Year
|MTBF (Million Hours)
|2.5
|UBER Rating
|1 in 10^15
|Warranty
|5 Years
|Weight
|650g
The WD Gold 8TB has a lower sustained transfer rate than the 10TB competitors do, and it also has a much smaller 128 MB cache, which is the same amount of cache found on the HGST HE8. We expect the drive to offer similarly impressive random write and mixed random workload performance.
WD rated the Gold for 600,000 load/unload cycles and it carries a five-year warranty. The drive weighs in at 650g, which is suspiciously similar to the He8. The Gold series is only available with the SATA interface and uses standard PMR.
The WD Gold uses the same pin-based connection scheme that we noted on the He8, and the PCB layout is identical. The WD implementation uses a different LSI TNN2683421 controller and a Nanya DRAM package.
I agree. The 10TB Gold was only announced two days ago. We inquired with WD, but samples are not ready yet.
HGST ULTRASTAR HE10 - $506 on Amazon
SEAGATE ENTERPRISE CAPACITY 10TB - $589 on Amazon
WD GOLD 8TB - $600 on Newegg
The HE10 in the review is taken as the most expensive drive when it's actually the cheapest. Would you consider revising your pros and cons for each drive's cost?
Thank you
Prices fluctuate, and it varies between retailers. Usually we do not provide a graph with low, average, and high values, but I added it due to the big price variation between retailers. It isn't a perfect system, but retail pricing is our only resource.
The $500 for the HGST He10 is noted in the 'low' category, but the drive is still retailing at CDW for $855.
THERE.YOU.GO. Once again another one just like me...
Seagate hard drives have proven to be extremely unreliable for me too. This company is an absolute nightmare. I have quite a few 7200.12 500GB and 7200.14 2TB Barracudas that simply stopped working. Some of them, in a very convenient way, right after the 2yr warranty - even though that doesn't cover data recovery, of course.
Once my last 7200.14 2TB Barracuda went belly up...I had to cough up over $1000 to ship that POS to the Netherlands and have my data sent back to me on an external Seagate drive. VERY poor quality products from this company. I'm terrified at the thought of using anything from Seagate to store my data on. I lost countless projects, personal data and things I needed, but Seagate isn't gonna get a copulating cent from me anymore. I'm not touching anything coming from them and they can easily rest assured none of my clients EVER will.
Another detail I'd mention is this: I was on the phone with a Seagate representative and I told them how everything happened (well, basically my partitions were not there in Windows, the drive didn't show up under Device Management...). I'm asked for a serial number and then I'm told: You've just lost your warranty on your Seagate product. (it was legally under warranty that I could have claimed through the shop I got the drive from)
EXCUSE ME?
Very bad customer experience - building HDDs to get people to call on you for data recovery and pay over 15x the price of your POS product in order to get their data back. Your business model is not focused on providing reliable storage systems ( HDDs ) - you're not an HDD manufacturer at heart - you're a data recovery company.
WELL DONE WE'RE DONE, Seagate.
Also, shall I mention there's a class action suit being prepared against Sh*tgate at the EU level?
HGST (WD subsidiary) has proven much more reliable throughout the years and they also provide a 5 years warranty (data recovery not included, of course).
P.S. NEVER provide your HDD's serial number to Seagate on the phone.
The lesson I'm teaching everyone I can around me is NEVER EVER trust your data to Seagate. NEVER use Seagate products as they don't stand by them and are only interested in making your pockets lighter. Even friends who weren't aware about this company now know what to avoid in their systems.
Whenever you have to choose storage - consider SSDs first and if capacities don't fit the budget, pick something more reliable from either HGST, WD...I can't really speak for Toshiba drives but I doubt they're as problematic as Seagate's I rememebr reading Backblaze's reliability reports and thinking : It all makes sense to me now. People said they hadn't tested Seagate drives properly and that their technique was flawed, but they were right.
There is actually something in the pipeline right now, so we should have something for you soon(ish). I am not sure about the test pool yet, but those are good suggestions. :)