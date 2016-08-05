Big HDD Showdown: Seagate 10TB vs. HGST Ultrastar He10 vs. WD Gold 8TB

8KB Random Read And Write
To read more on our test methodology visit How We Test Enterprise HDDs, which explains how to interpret our charts. We cover 8KB random performance measurements on page two, latency measurements on page five and power measurements on page six.
The 8K random write tests reveal a similar performance profile to the trends we observed with 4K data. The He10 offers the best average performance at 2.5ms, as noted in the latency-over-IOPS subchart. However, the QoS and standard deviation reveal that it suffers more variability under light load (QD1-QD4) than the competing drives. The He10's QoS measurement in the 32QD breakout chart reveals that it offers the best overall profile during mid-range workloads. The performance reduction reappears at high QD measurements for the Seagate 10TB and the HGST He10, but such a heavy workload is going to be a rare occurrence for the target market.
The WD Gold and He8 both appear very similar when we examine the 8K random write scatter chart, which indicates that the similarities during random write workloads appear to extend to pure random read workloads, as well.
The power measurements do not reveal any new information, as the drives all display comparable power and efficiency metrics to the trends we noted during 4K workloads.
Seagate obviously tuned its 10TB drive to provide superior scaling under light random read workloads, and its big performance lead from QD1 to QD64 reappears. The WD Gold and He8 are eerily similar in this workload, as well. The QoS 32QD breakout reveals that there is little differentiation between the drives at QD32 in terms of performance outliers, and the histogram shows the Seagate 10TB and 8TB have more requests fall into the 1-2ms and 4-10ms ranges than the competing devices do. The distribution is the direct result of its leading performance during the QD32 measurement window.
The drives follow a similar pattern to the 4K mixed workload testing, albeit with lower IOPS performance due to the larger file size. The He10 does not appear to cache 8K random write data as well. The He10 does not surpass the Seagate 10TB at the 60/40 threshold as it did during the mixed 4K testing, but the crossover point occurs at the 40/60 mixture. This mixture falls out of the 80/20-60/40 ranges, which are the most common workload distributions. The Seagate 10TB also offers an improved QoS profile during the 8K mixed workloads.
I agree. The 10TB Gold was only announced two days ago. We inquired with WD, but samples are not ready yet.
HGST ULTRASTAR HE10 - $506 on Amazon
SEAGATE ENTERPRISE CAPACITY 10TB - $589 on Amazon
WD GOLD 8TB - $600 on Newegg
The HE10 in the review is taken as the most expensive drive when it's actually the cheapest. Would you consider revising your pros and cons for each drive's cost?
Prices fluctuate, and it varies between retailers. Usually we do not provide a graph with low, average, and high values, but I added it due to the big price variation between retailers. It isn't a perfect system, but retail pricing is our only resource.
The $500 for the HGST He10 is noted in the 'low' category, but the drive is still retailing at CDW for $855.
THERE.YOU.GO. Once again another one just like me...
Seagate hard drives have proven to be extremely unreliable for me too. This company is an absolute nightmare. I have quite a few 7200.12 500GB and 7200.14 2TB Barracudas that simply stopped working. Some of them, in a very convenient way, right after the 2yr warranty - even though that doesn't cover data recovery, of course.
Once my last 7200.14 2TB Barracuda went belly up...I had to cough up over $1000 to ship that POS to the Netherlands and have my data sent back to me on an external Seagate drive. VERY poor quality products from this company. I'm terrified at the thought of using anything from Seagate to store my data on. I lost countless projects, personal data and things I needed, but Seagate isn't gonna get a copulating cent from me anymore. I'm not touching anything coming from them and they can easily rest assured none of my clients EVER will.
Another detail I'd mention is this: I was on the phone with a Seagate representative and I told them how everything happened (well, basically my partitions were not there in Windows, the drive didn't show up under Device Management...). I'm asked for a serial number and then I'm told: You've just lost your warranty on your Seagate product. (it was legally under warranty that I could have claimed through the shop I got the drive from)
EXCUSE ME?
Very bad customer experience - building HDDs to get people to call on you for data recovery and pay over 15x the price of your POS product in order to get their data back. Your business model is not focused on providing reliable storage systems ( HDDs ) - you're not an HDD manufacturer at heart - you're a data recovery company.
WELL DONE WE'RE DONE, Seagate.
Also, shall I mention there's a class action suit being prepared against Sh*tgate at the EU level?
HGST (WD subsidiary) has proven much more reliable throughout the years and they also provide a 5 years warranty (data recovery not included, of course).
P.S. NEVER provide your HDD's serial number to Seagate on the phone.
The lesson I'm teaching everyone I can around me is NEVER EVER trust your data to Seagate. NEVER use Seagate products as they don't stand by them and are only interested in making your pockets lighter. Even friends who weren't aware about this company now know what to avoid in their systems.
Whenever you have to choose storage - consider SSDs first and if capacities don't fit the budget, pick something more reliable from either HGST, WD...I can't really speak for Toshiba drives but I doubt they're as problematic as Seagate's I rememebr reading Backblaze's reliability reports and thinking : It all makes sense to me now. People said they hadn't tested Seagate drives properly and that their technique was flawed, but they were right.
There is actually something in the pipeline right now, so we should have something for you soon(ish). I am not sure about the test pool yet, but those are good suggestions. :)