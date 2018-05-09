Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum 750 PSU Review: Efficiency On A Budget

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Hold-Up Time
The hold-up time we measure is much longer than the ATX spec requires. Moreover, the power-good signal is accurate.
Inrush Current
Inrush current is low with 115V input, but quite high with 230V.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SSR-750PX’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|PSU Noise
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|4.354A
|1.987A
|1.986A
|0.982A
|74.416
|86.788%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|45.15°C
|0.940
|12.134V
|5.027V
|3.321V
|5.092V
|85.745
|38.29°C
|115.28V
|2
|9.761A
|2.984A
|2.982A
|1.181A
|149.342
|90.468%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|45.58°C
|0.984
|12.134V
|5.027V
|3.320V
|5.082V
|165.078
|38.41°C
|115.18V
|3
|15.563A
|3.481A
|3.463A
|1.380A
|224.853
|91.505%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|46.44°C
|0.992
|12.135V
|5.027V
|3.320V
|5.072V
|245.728
|38.79°C
|115.13V
|4
|21.296A
|3.980A
|3.977A
|1.581A
|299.637
|91.651%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|47.71°C
|0.995
|12.135V
|5.027V
|3.319V
|5.062V
|326.931
|39.39°C
|115.07V
|5
|26.703A
|4.976A
|4.971A
|1.782A
|374.572
|91.213%
|445 RPM
|9.6 dB(A)
|39.69°C
|0.993
|12.136V
|5.026V
|3.318V
|5.051V
|410.657
|50.85°C
|114.96V
|6
|32.106A
|5.973A
|5.970A
|1.984A
|449.483
|90.876%
|445 RPM
|9.6 dB(A)
|40.18°C
|0.993
|12.137V
|5.024V
|3.317V
|5.041V
|494.614
|51.59°C
|114.95V
|7
|37.543A
|6.967A
|6.967A
|2.188A
|524.798
|90.141%
|590 RPM
|15.2 dB(A)
|41.44°C
|0.994
|12.138V
|5.024V
|3.315V
|5.029V
|582.196
|53.11°C
|114.84V
|8
|42.984A
|7.965A
|7.968A
|2.392A
|600.108
|89.578%
|1130 RPM
|29.9 dB(A)
|42.81°C
|0.994
|12.137V
|5.022V
|3.314V
|5.019V
|669.925
|54.83°C
|114.73V
|9
|48.788A
|8.467A
|8.451A
|2.394A
|674.652
|89.227%
|1655 RPM
|37.0 dB(A)
|44.76°C
|0.995
|12.137V
|5.021V
|3.313V
|5.013V
|756.111
|57.40°C
|114.72V
|10
|54.401A
|8.967A
|8.971A
|3.005A
|749.870
|88.598%
|2005 RPM
|41.1 dB(A)
|45.51°C
|0.995
|12.135V
|5.019V
|3.311V
|4.994V
|846.370
|58.68°C
|114.60V
|11
|60.595A
|8.968A
|8.974A
|3.008A
|825.100
|88.041%
|2025 RPM
|41.2 dB(A)
|46.73°C
|0.995
|12.136V
|5.019V
|3.310V
|4.988V
|937.176
|60.09°C
|114.49V
|CL1
|0.740A
|12.001A
|11.999A
|0.000A
|109.173
|86.549%
|485 RPM
|9.3 dB(A)
|46.91°C
|0.973
|12.139V
|5.026V
|3.323V
|5.102V
|126.140
|49.95°C
|115.22V
|CL2
|62.013A
|1.001A
|1.000A
|1.000A
|765.974
|89.018%
|2025 RPM
|41.2 dB(A)
|45.82°C
|0.995
|12.136V
|5.022V
|3.312V
|5.046V
|860.471
|54.78°C
|114.59V
Load regulation is great on the +12V rail, just as it was in the similar-capacity Focus Plus Gold PSU. The same goes for the minor rails.
In terms of efficiency, this PSU only satisfies one of the three 80 PLUS Platinum requirements, with 20% of its maximum-rated capacity load. Of course, you already know that we test at much higher temperatures than the 80 PLUS organization, and this greatly affects efficiency.
The fan profile is relaxed indeed; it only exceeds 1000 RPM during test eight, where the load is high and the operating temperature reaches 43°C. During the first four tests, this PSU operates in passive mode without the fan spinning at all.
