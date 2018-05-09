Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum 750 PSU Review: Efficiency On A Budget

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measure is much longer than the ATX spec requires. Moreover, the power-good signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current is low with 115V input, but quite high with 230V.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SSR-750PX’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.354A 1.987A 1.986A 0.982A 74.416 86.788% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 45.15°C 0.940 12.134V 5.027V 3.321V 5.092V 85.745 38.29°C 115.28V 2 9.761A 2.984A 2.982A 1.181A 149.342 90.468% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 45.58°C 0.984 12.134V 5.027V 3.320V 5.082V 165.078 38.41°C 115.18V 3 15.563A 3.481A 3.463A 1.380A 224.853 91.505% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 46.44°C 0.992 12.135V 5.027V 3.320V 5.072V 245.728 38.79°C 115.13V 4 21.296A 3.980A 3.977A 1.581A 299.637 91.651% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 47.71°C 0.995 12.135V 5.027V 3.319V 5.062V 326.931 39.39°C 115.07V 5 26.703A 4.976A 4.971A 1.782A 374.572 91.213% 445 RPM 9.6 dB(A) 39.69°C 0.993 12.136V 5.026V 3.318V 5.051V 410.657 50.85°C 114.96V 6 32.106A 5.973A 5.970A 1.984A 449.483 90.876% 445 RPM 9.6 dB(A) 40.18°C 0.993 12.137V 5.024V 3.317V 5.041V 494.614 51.59°C 114.95V 7 37.543A 6.967A 6.967A 2.188A 524.798 90.141% 590 RPM 15.2 dB(A) 41.44°C 0.994 12.138V 5.024V 3.315V 5.029V 582.196 53.11°C 114.84V 8 42.984A 7.965A 7.968A 2.392A 600.108 89.578% 1130 RPM 29.9 dB(A) 42.81°C 0.994 12.137V 5.022V 3.314V 5.019V 669.925 54.83°C 114.73V 9 48.788A 8.467A 8.451A 2.394A 674.652 89.227% 1655 RPM 37.0 dB(A) 44.76°C 0.995 12.137V 5.021V 3.313V 5.013V 756.111 57.40°C 114.72V 10 54.401A 8.967A 8.971A 3.005A 749.870 88.598% 2005 RPM 41.1 dB(A) 45.51°C 0.995 12.135V 5.019V 3.311V 4.994V 846.370 58.68°C 114.60V 11 60.595A 8.968A 8.974A 3.008A 825.100 88.041% 2025 RPM 41.2 dB(A) 46.73°C 0.995 12.136V 5.019V 3.310V 4.988V 937.176 60.09°C 114.49V CL1 0.740A 12.001A 11.999A 0.000A 109.173 86.549% 485 RPM 9.3 dB(A) 46.91°C 0.973 12.139V 5.026V 3.323V 5.102V 126.140 49.95°C 115.22V CL2 62.013A 1.001A 1.000A 1.000A 765.974 89.018% 2025 RPM 41.2 dB(A) 45.82°C 0.995 12.136V 5.022V 3.312V 5.046V 860.471 54.78°C 114.59V

Load regulation is great on the +12V rail, just as it was in the similar-capacity Focus Plus Gold PSU. The same goes for the minor rails.

In terms of efficiency, this PSU only satisfies one of the three 80 PLUS Platinum requirements, with 20% of its maximum-rated capacity load. Of course, you already know that we test at much higher temperatures than the 80 PLUS organization, and this greatly affects efficiency.

The fan profile is relaxed indeed; it only exceeds 1000 RPM during test eight, where the load is high and the operating temperature reaches 43°C. During the first four tests, this PSU operates in passive mode without the fan spinning at all.

