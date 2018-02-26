Seasonic Prime Titanium Fanless 600W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EVGA SuperNOVA G3 650W View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time we measure is super-long at 41ms! This is the first time we've tested a PSU capable of exceeding 40ms. The power-good signal is accurate as well, with a delay of close to 5ms.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The inrush current with 115V input is low. However, it's on the high side when we test with 230V input.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SSR-600TL's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.152A 1.983A 1.972A 0.997A 59.929 89.810% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 43.80°C 0.945 12.164V 5.041V 3.343V 5.015V 66.729 37.70°C 115.29V 2 7.298A 2.976A 2.960A 1.198A 119.660 92.300% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 44.52°C 0.983 12.163V 5.040V 3.342V 5.011V 129.643 37.87°C 115.21V 3 11.804A 3.474A 3.441A 1.399A 179.568 93.269% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 44.98°C 0.992 12.162V 5.040V 3.341V 5.005V 192.526 38.08°C 115.13V 4 16.316A 3.969A 3.950A 1.601A 239.601 93.393% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 45.76°C 0.993 12.160V 5.039V 3.340V 5.000V 256.550 38.46°C 115.05V 5 20.495A 4.962A 4.940A 1.802A 299.693 93.308% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 46.86°C 0.995 12.159V 5.038V 3.339V 4.995V 321.186 39.33°C 115.06V 6 24.679A 5.953A 5.929A 2.004A 359.813 92.907% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 48.67°C 0.992 12.157V 5.038V 3.339V 4.991V 387.284 40.51°C 114.98V 7 28.829A 6.949A 6.917A 2.207A 419.540 92.601% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 50.42°C 0.992 12.156V 5.037V 3.338V 4.986V 453.064 41.33°C 114.89V 8 33.046A 7.943A 7.910A 2.410A 480.051 92.258% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 52.65°C 0.993 12.154V 5.037V 3.337V 4.981V 520.338 42.76°C 114.81V 9 37.595A 8.441A 8.393A 2.410A 539.364 91.774% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 54.01°C 0.994 12.152V 5.036V 3.336V 4.980V 587.707 43.64°C 114.81V 10 42.210A 8.939A 8.904A 2.512A 600.069 91.425% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 55.02°C 0.995 12.150V 5.035V 3.336V 4.978V 656.353 44.26°C 114.72V 11 47.161A 8.940A 8.904A 2.512A 660.122 91.077% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 57.43°C 0.995 12.148V 5.035V 3.335V 4.977V 724.796 45.18°C 114.63V CL1 0.733A 12.002A 12.000A 0.000A 109.494 88.811% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 54.21°C 0.980 12.158V 5.038V 3.343V 5.062V 123.289 43.91°C 115.21V CL2 50.007A 1.001A 1.000A 1.000A 620.818 91.973% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 55.39°C 0.995 12.147V 5.036V 3.335V 5.007V 675.002 43.84°C 114.70V

Load regulation is very tight on all rails. Moreover, the PSU clearly handles tough environmental conditions easily, as our ambient temperature reached 45°C.

Efficiency-wise, the PSU doesn't satisfy 80 PLUS' requirements for a Titanium badge. Then again, we also test at a much higher ambient temperature than the 80 PLUS organization, so it's only natural for our results to reflect lower efficiency under such conditions.



MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content