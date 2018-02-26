Seasonic Prime Titanium Fanless 600W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Hold-Up Time
The hold-up time we measure is super-long at 41ms! This is the first time we've tested a PSU capable of exceeding 40ms. The power-good signal is accurate as well, with a delay of close to 5ms.
Inrush Current
The inrush current with 115V input is low. However, it's on the high side when we test with 230V input.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SSR-600TL's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|PSU Noise
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|3.152A
|1.983A
|1.972A
|0.997A
|59.929
|89.810%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|43.80°C
|0.945
|12.164V
|5.041V
|3.343V
|5.015V
|66.729
|37.70°C
|115.29V
|2
|7.298A
|2.976A
|2.960A
|1.198A
|119.660
|92.300%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|44.52°C
|0.983
|12.163V
|5.040V
|3.342V
|5.011V
|129.643
|37.87°C
|115.21V
|3
|11.804A
|3.474A
|3.441A
|1.399A
|179.568
|93.269%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|44.98°C
|0.992
|12.162V
|5.040V
|3.341V
|5.005V
|192.526
|38.08°C
|115.13V
|4
|16.316A
|3.969A
|3.950A
|1.601A
|239.601
|93.393%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|45.76°C
|0.993
|12.160V
|5.039V
|3.340V
|5.000V
|256.550
|38.46°C
|115.05V
|5
|20.495A
|4.962A
|4.940A
|1.802A
|299.693
|93.308%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|46.86°C
|0.995
|12.159V
|5.038V
|3.339V
|4.995V
|321.186
|39.33°C
|115.06V
|6
|24.679A
|5.953A
|5.929A
|2.004A
|359.813
|92.907%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|48.67°C
|0.992
|12.157V
|5.038V
|3.339V
|4.991V
|387.284
|40.51°C
|114.98V
|7
|28.829A
|6.949A
|6.917A
|2.207A
|419.540
|92.601%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|50.42°C
|0.992
|12.156V
|5.037V
|3.338V
|4.986V
|453.064
|41.33°C
|114.89V
|8
|33.046A
|7.943A
|7.910A
|2.410A
|480.051
|92.258%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|52.65°C
|0.993
|12.154V
|5.037V
|3.337V
|4.981V
|520.338
|42.76°C
|114.81V
|9
|37.595A
|8.441A
|8.393A
|2.410A
|539.364
|91.774%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|54.01°C
|0.994
|12.152V
|5.036V
|3.336V
|4.980V
|587.707
|43.64°C
|114.81V
|10
|42.210A
|8.939A
|8.904A
|2.512A
|600.069
|91.425%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|55.02°C
|0.995
|12.150V
|5.035V
|3.336V
|4.978V
|656.353
|44.26°C
|114.72V
|11
|47.161A
|8.940A
|8.904A
|2.512A
|660.122
|91.077%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|57.43°C
|0.995
|12.148V
|5.035V
|3.335V
|4.977V
|724.796
|45.18°C
|114.63V
|CL1
|0.733A
|12.002A
|12.000A
|0.000A
|109.494
|88.811%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|54.21°C
|0.980
|12.158V
|5.038V
|3.343V
|5.062V
|123.289
|43.91°C
|115.21V
|CL2
|50.007A
|1.001A
|1.000A
|1.000A
|620.818
|91.973%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|55.39°C
|0.995
|12.147V
|5.036V
|3.335V
|5.007V
|675.002
|43.84°C
|114.70V
Load regulation is very tight on all rails. Moreover, the PSU clearly handles tough environmental conditions easily, as our ambient temperature reached 45°C.
Efficiency-wise, the PSU doesn't satisfy 80 PLUS' requirements for a Titanium badge. Then again, we also test at a much higher ambient temperature than the 80 PLUS organization, so it's only natural for our results to reflect lower efficiency under such conditions.
