Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W PSU Review: Quiet Dominance

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SSR-1000TR’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Although Seasonic's Prime Ultra Titanium model is more efficient, the Prime Platinum PSU achieves a higher overall performance score because it registers slightly better results in load regulation, transient response, and ripple suppression. With that said, the SSR-1000TR's performance is still extraordinary.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

As we were writing this review, the Platinum Prime was selling for ~$210, while the Prime Ultra Titanium was priced as high as $290. Given that the former demonstrates better performance than the latter, and costs less to boot, it achieves a much better value score.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

A huge difference in overall output noise represents a major advantage favoring the Titanium-class Prime over its Platinum sibling. Seasonic's SSR-1000TR is one of the quietest PSUs we've ever evaluated, particularly for its capacity range.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

The Prime Titanium achieves a very high efficiency score, landing just shy of the Titanium SilverStone unit. That PSU doesn't demonstrate as high of performance in other disciplines compared to Seasonic's SSR-1000TR, though.



