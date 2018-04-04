Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W PSU Review: Quiet Dominance

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the SSR-1000TR’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
Although Seasonic's Prime Ultra Titanium model is more efficient, the Prime Platinum PSU achieves a higher overall performance score because it registers slightly better results in load regulation, transient response, and ripple suppression. With that said, the SSR-1000TR's performance is still extraordinary.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
As we were writing this review, the Platinum Prime was selling for ~$210, while the Prime Ultra Titanium was priced as high as $290. Given that the former demonstrates better performance than the latter, and costs less to boot, it achieves a much better value score.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).
A huge difference in overall output noise represents a major advantage favoring the Titanium-class Prime over its Platinum sibling. Seasonic's SSR-1000TR is one of the quietest PSUs we've ever evaluated, particularly for its capacity range.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.
The Prime Titanium achieves a very high efficiency score, landing just shy of the Titanium SilverStone unit. That PSU doesn't demonstrate as high of performance in other disciplines compared to Seasonic's SSR-1000TR, though.
A Ryzen 2700X + Vega56/1070ti systems won't even draw past 375-400w. Most gaming PC's will stay at below 250w. Meanwhile for people who keep their PC 24/7 most of the time in idle, a contained PSU at titanium with 90% efficiency at 10% load is awesome.
My Bronze Seasonic S12-II 520w seems to be a gem with 82% efficiency at 10% load when most higher grade PSU's (gold/platinum) ignore this since they only need to comply with 85-90% minimum @20% load and then crapify to hell once you reach 15-10% load.
Regards
The CISPR22 was for information technology equipment while CIPSR32 is for multimedia stuff in general.
I don't expect such efficiency until one day I plugged it to a system which previously has an 80 Plus Bronze - 650W PSU. The consumption on both PSUs are almost the same!
Adding to that, I've read somewhere that it is easier to have higher efficiencies on high wattage PSUs which I guess adds more credibility to the Senlifang PSU efficiency claims.