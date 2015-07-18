Seasonic Snow Silent 750W Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The hold-up time was significantly higher than the minimum time that the ATX spec demands.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

With 115VAC input, the registered inrush current was pretty low, but was higher than average with 230VAC, especially for a 750W unit.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Power(DC/AC) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temp(In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10% Load 4.379A 1.982A 1.970A 0.976A 74.73W 87.34% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 43.21 °C 0.969 12.144V 5.033V 3.347V 5.105V 85.56W 38.86 °C 115.0V 20% Load 9.792A 2.975A 2.955A 1.175A 149.71W 90.67% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 44.06 °C 0.994 12.139V 5.031V 3.347V 5.094V 165.11W 39.56 °C 115.0V 30% Load 15.562A 3.475A 3.464A 1.374A 224.88W 90.93% 534 RPM 27.9 dB(A) 38.19 °C 0.987 12.134V 5.030V 3.345V 5.083V 247.30W 44.02 °C 115.0V 40% Load 21.316A 3.972A 3.944A 1.575A 299.70W 91.89% 534 RPM 27.9 dB(A) 39.29 °C 0.989 12.129V 5.029V 3.345V 5.071V 326.14W 45.24 °C 115.0V 50% Load 26.742A 4.969A 4.931A 1.775A 374.70W 91.84% 670 RPM 31.2 dB(A) 39.91 °C 0.992 12.125V 5.028V 3.344V 5.060V 407.98W 46.16 °C 115.0V 60% Load 32.163A 5.964A 5.920A 1.980A 449.58W 91.55% 1125 RPM 36.9 dB(A) 41.74 °C 0.993 12.120V 5.026V 3.344V 5.049V 491.10W 48.29 °C 115.0V 70% Load 37.601A 6.967A 6.908A 2.179A 524.61W 91.07% 1644 RPM 45.7 dB(A) 42.11 °C 0.994 12.115V 5.025V 3.343V 5.036V 576.07W 48.95 °C 115.0V 80% Load 43.028A 7.959A 7.898A 2.385A 599.47W 90.51% 1974 RPM 49.5 dB(A) 43.33 °C 0.995 12.111V 5.024V 3.341V 5.024V 662.33W 50.31 °C 114.9V 90% Load 48.898A 8.465A 8.410A 2.391A 674.56W 89.97% 2130 RPM 52.2 dB(A) 44.27 °C 0.996 12.106V 5.023V 3.340V 5.015V 749.75W 51.51 °C 115.0V 100% Load 54.515A 8.964A 8.890A 3.000A 749.42W 89.27% 2130 RPM 52.2 dB(A) 44.90 °C 0.996 12.102V 5.021V 3.340V 4.993V 839.50W 52.43 °C 114.9V 110% Load 60.724A 8.965A 8.893A 3.005A 824.26W 88.80% 2130 RPM 52.2 dB(A) 44.93 °C 0.996 12.097V 5.020V 3.339V 4.987V 928.20W 52.54 °C 114.9V Cross-Load 1 0.101A 15.013A 15.005A 0.004A 126.95W 84.47% 984 RPM 35.5 dB(A) 42.19 °C 0.989 12.141V 5.027V 3.348V 5.105V 150.29W 48.38 °C 115.0V Cross-Load 2 61.944A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 762.66W 89.89% 2130 RPM 52.2 dB(A) 44.64 °C 0.996 12.095V 5.024V 3.344V 5.050V 848.40W 52.02 °C 114.9V

Load regulation is superb on all rails, and this kind of performance can put even digitally controlled PSUs to shame. Seasonic does a great job, showing that the company has mastered the use of analog circuits. We’ll expect even more from it once the company starts using digital circuits. In addition, the PSU is very quiet up to the 50 percent load test. The fan started to output increased noise from the 70 percent load, exceeding 50 dB(A) under very high loads. However, in order to make the fan spin at its full speed, we had to push the PSU hard, with a 45 °C ambient temperature inside the hot box.

In the efficiency section, the PSU cleared 80 PLUS' Platinum requirements with 20 percent of its max-rated capacity load and with full load. However, in the 50 percent load test, it didn't manage to surpass the 92 percent efficiency requirement. Nonetheless, the 80 PLUS certification tests are conducted at a much lower ambient. The lower the temperature, the higher the efficiency. Therefore, under normal conditions, this unit will have no problem meeting all of 80 PLUS' Platinum requirements.