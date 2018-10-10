Seasonic SSR-650PX PSU Review: High Performance Without Breaking The Bank

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time we measured is long enough, and the power-good signal exceeds 16ms. Plus, it's accurate. We have nothing more to ask for in this test.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Inrush current is a bit high with both voltage inputs, though it shouldn't create any problems.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SSR-650PX’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.557A 1.984A 1.989A 0.984A 64.736 86.050% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 45.47°C 0.958 12.134V 5.029V 3.316V 5.084V 75.231 38.02°C 115.29V 2 8.107A 2.983A 2.985A 1.183A 129.267 89.991% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 46.33°C 0.979 12.134V 5.028V 3.315V 5.074V 143.644 38.38°C 115.20V 3 13.051A 3.481A 3.470A 1.382A 194.391 90.999% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 47.30°C 0.987 12.136V 5.028V 3.315V 5.064V 213.620 38.77°C 115.11V 4 17.994A 3.976A 3.983A 1.583A 259.599 91.212% 485 RPM 9.3 dB(A) 39.00°C 0.989 12.138V 5.027V 3.314V 5.054V 284.610 49.36°C 115.12V 5 22.606A 4.974A 4.982A 1.785A 324.927 91.087% 445 RPM 9.6 dB(A) 39.68°C 0.990 12.139V 5.027V 3.313V 5.044V 356.722 51.37°C 115.02V 6 27.154A 5.970A 5.977A 1.987A 389.451 90.764% 795 RPM 18.9 dB(A) 40.03°C 0.991 12.140V 5.026V 3.312V 5.033V 429.079 51.88°C 114.92V 7 31.770A 6.962A 6.978A 2.191A 454.772 90.291% 1155 RPM 28.7 dB(A) 41.34°C 0.991 12.140V 5.025V 3.310V 5.022V 503.673 53.59°C 114.94V 8 36.388A 7.964A 7.979A 2.395A 520.095 89.795% 1670 RPM 37.2 dB(A) 42.84°C 0.991 12.138V 5.024V 3.309V 5.012V 579.203 55.57°C 114.84V 9 41.400A 8.463A 8.464A 2.398A 585.024 89.380% 2005 RPM 41.1 dB(A) 43.86°C 0.991 12.138V 5.023V 3.308V 5.005V 654.535 56.75°C 114.74V 10 46.149A 8.962A 8.980A 3.009A 649.864 88.838% 2025 RPM 41.2 dB(A) 45.29°C 0.992 12.138V 5.022V 3.307V 4.986V 731.517 58.65°C 114.63V 11 51.480A 8.963A 8.982A 3.013A 714.688 88.339% 2035 RPM 41.3 dB(A) 46.57°C 0.993 12.140V 5.022V 3.307V 4.980V 809.032 60.54°C 114.64V CL1 0.738A 12.001A 12.001A 0.000A 109.074 86.604% 445 RPM 9.6 dB(A) 43.65°C 0.979 12.143V 5.026V 3.316V 5.092V 125.946 52.20°C 115.21V CL2 54.012A 1.002A 1.000A 1.000A 668.978 89.315% 2025 RPM 41.2 dB(A) 45.89°C 0.992 12.138V 5.024V 3.308V 5.039V 749.007 59.16°C 114.62V

Load regulation at +12V and 3.3V is super tight. The 5V rail is at 2.37% though, which is decent compared to the competition, but nowhere close to the other rails' performance.

Up through our 30% load test the PSU's fan does not spin. In the next three tests it spins very slowly. The fan's noise becomes noticeable around test number eight, where we push this power supply hard in a 43°C ambient environment. Worst-case, we measure up to 41.3 dB(A). Fortunately, the SSR-650PX has no problem operating under tough conditions, and its cooling fan does a good job of exhausting thermal energy (judging from the large delta between input and output temperatures).

With 20% load, the PSU's efficiency is only a hair away from 80 PLUS Platinum spec's minimum requirement. Under full load, it lands less than 0.2% away. Using a typical load (50%), though, the gap grows to almost 1%. Then again, we test under much hotter ambient conditions than the 80 PLUS organization, and heat has a notable effect on efficiency.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content