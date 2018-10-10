Seasonic SSR-650PX PSU Review: High Performance Without Breaking The Bank
Seasonic's 650W Focus Plus Platinum is ideal for mid-range gaming systems. Besides high efficiency and good performance, the SSR-650PX also offers quiet operation. A 10-year warranty inspires confidence in the Focus Plus Platinum's longevity. And best of all, this power supply won't deplete your budget; it sells for about $110 online. If you'd rather spend less than $100, take a look at Seasonic's 650W Focus Plus Gold PSU instead. That model serves up similar performance, but is a little less efficient in exchange for its lower price tag.
Focus-branded PSUs are the most popular in Seasonic's portfolio due to their excellent value. The company maintains reasonable pricing across this line-up without making any show-stopping compromises compared to the higher-end Prime models. Given the SSR-650PX's exemplary performance, we're not surprised that the Focus family receives so much attention.
This is a fairly-priced, yet high-performance PSU that offers impressive efficiency and quiet operation. In short, Seasonic's Focus Plus Platinum 650W is among the best PSUs in this capacity range, and it won't empty your wallet since its price is close to $110.
Under the Focus umbrella, Seasonic's Focus Plus Platinum series is top-of-the-line. It comprises four models with capacities ranging from 550W to 850W. They're all fully modular and 80 PLUS Platinum-rated, including the 650W SSR-650PX we're reviewing today.
Specifications
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|Seasonic
|Max. DC Output
|650W
|Efficiency
|80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%)
|Noise
|LAMBDA-A- (25-30 dB[A])
|Modular
|✓ (fully)
|Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
|✓
|Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)
|0 - 50°C
|Over-Voltage Protection
|✓
|Under-Voltage Protection
|✓
|Over-Power Protection
|✓
|Over-Current (+12V) Protection
|✓
|Over-Temperature Protection
|✓
|Short Circuit Protection
|✓
|Surge Protection
|✓
|Inrush Current Protection
|✓
|Fan Failure Protection
|✗
|No Load Operation
|✓
|Cooling
|120mm fluid dynamic bearing fan (HA1225M12F-Z)
|Semi-Passive Operation
|✓ (selectable)
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|152 x 87 x 142mm
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lb)
|Form Factor
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|Warranty
|10 years
This platform is 80 PLUS Platinum- and ETA-A-certified. It's also equipped with the complete list of protection features that we test for. When it comes to noise output, the SSR-650PX earns a LAMBDA-A- rating, meaning it's especially quiet.
We also appreciate that Seasonic is one of the few companies providing the true temperature ratings of its products. Many PSUs are specified for continuous full power output at 50°C, but most of them fail prematurely under such tough conditions. As you compare power supplies, bear in mind that temperature ratings differ from continuous full load delivery. For example, a temperature rating of 10-50°C means that the PSU in question can operate between those extremes. But it can't necessarily deliver its maximum capacity at 50°C around the clock. Continuous full power output has to be clearly defined by the manufacturer.
The SSR-650PX's cooling fan measures 120mm across and is based on a fluid dynamic bearing. We've seen enough complaints from enthusiasts who purchased a Focus power supply and started hearing a ticking noise coming from the fan to warrant a mention. However, none of our Focus samples (more than one dozen) exhibit this issue. Furthermore, Seasonic's 10-year warranty is long enough to assuage any fear that the fan might be a weak link.
Power Specifications
|Rail
|3.3V
|5V
|12V
|5VSB
|-12V
|Max. Power
|Amps
|20
|20
|54
|3
|0.3
|Watts
|100
|648
|15
|3.6
|Total Max. Power (W)
|650
The SSR-650PX's minor rails' 100W combined capacity is ample for any modern PC. And the +12V rail is quite strong, with 54A of maximum current output. Even the 5VSB rail's 3A is a little higher than what we're used to seeing.
Cables & Connectors
|Modular Cables
|Description
|Cable Count
|Connector Count (Total)
|Gauge
|In Cable Capacitors
|ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)
|1
|1
|18-22AWG
|Yes
|4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm)
|1
|1
|18AWG
|Yes
|6+2 pin PCIe (680mm+80mm)
|2
|4
|18AWG
|Yes
|SATA (450mm+110mm+110mm+110mm)
|2
|8
|18AWG
|No
|Four-pin Molex (450mm+120mm+120mm)
|1
|3
|18AWG
|No
|FDD Adapter (+105mm)
|1
|1
|22AWG
|No
|AC Power Cord (1370mm) - C13 coupler
|1
|1
|18AWG
There is one EPS connector and four PCIe ones, which should be fine for a 650W PSU. At the same time, it'd be nice if Seasonic added a second EPS connector to its flagship Focus family.
Cable lengths are long enough to reach peripherals in large enclosures. However, the distance between connectors is short; we want to see around 15cm, especially on the cables with four-pin Molex connectors.
The ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables come with extra filtering caps to improve ripple suppression (though the platform already does a good job in this discipline). Normally we recommend 16-gauge wires, but that's not needed on a 650W power supply. As a result, even with inline capacitors, the aforementioned cables are not bulky or difficult to route.
The author makes an excellent point that a 2nd modular EPS cable really should be standard these days. With motherboards now supporting USB 3.1, integrated WiFi, a whole slew of 2A fan/pump connectors and tons of other power-drawing features which hardly even existed a decade ago, a second EPS is quickly becoming the norm rather then the exception.
In my case, with the very popular ASrock Taichi Z series motherboards which requires three connectors (1x24, 1x8, 1x4), I need to obtain a second additional 8pin to 2x4 modular cable. I just happened to contact Seasonic about that not an hour before seeing this review and learned that www.btosinte.com is their approved distributor and that such a cable costs about $5.00
If you do need to buy an additional EPS cable, BE SURE TO GET THE ONE WITH THE INLINE CAPACITOR, for the newer SSR series!!
It was interesting to learn from this article that providing a second EPS cable isn't really typical for most vendors 650W power supplies, which makes me feel better about being in that predicament with Seasonic. I was initially a bit disappointed, but then I've never had a Desktop mobo which required so many connectors before.
All that being said this appears to be an outstanding power supply, a great value, and given that my previous modular Seasonic Power Supply is still running great after more then 6 years, I remain a Seasonic customer until proven I shouldn't be.