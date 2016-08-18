SilverStone SX550 SFX PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

Despite the bulk caps' low combined capacity, the SX550's hold-up time easily surpass the ATX spec's requirement thanks to the ACRF topology. In addition, the power-good signal drops well before the rails go out of spec.

Inrush Current

Inrush current is normal with 115 V input and a little higher than expected with 230 VAC.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

Our first set of tests reveals the voltage rails' stability and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the power supply's maximum in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5 V and 3.3 V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1 A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12 V 5 V 3.3 V 5 VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 2.765A 1.964A 1.964A 0.995A 54.74 82.48% 1495 RPM 27.8 dB(A) 39.75 °C 0.971 12.002V 5.081V 3.359V 5.007V 66.37 44.02 °C 115.1V 2 6.589A 2.960A 2.959A 1.200A 109.73 87.45% 1495 RPM 27.8 dB(A) 39.83 °C 0.982 11.970V 5.063V 3.343V 4.988V 125.48 44.66 °C 115.1V 3 10.764A 3.466A 3.479A 1.405A 164.83 88.87% 1690 RPM 32.2 dB(A) 40.94 °C 0.991 11.961V 5.051V 3.331V 4.970V 185.48 46.05 °C 115.1V 4 14.947A 3.974A 3.978A 1.615A 219.79 89.27% 1860 RPM 36.1 dB(A) 41.53 °C 0.996 11.949V 5.034V 3.316V 4.949V 246.22 46.97 °C 115.1V 5 18.798A 4.979A 5.000A 1.823A 274.70 89.14% 2140 RPM 40.4 dB(A) 42.22 °C 0.998 11.929V 5.017V 3.298V 4.931V 308.17 47.82 °C 115.1V 6 22.666A 6.000A 6.029A 2.035A 329.70 88.79% 2560 RPM 39.7 dB(A) 43.27 °C 0.998 11.909V 5.000V 3.282V 4.908V 371.32 49.04 °C 115.1V 7 26.554A 7.020A 7.065A 2.249A 384.67 88.21% 2810 RPM 42.3 dB(A) 43.90 °C 0.999 11.886V 4.981V 3.268V 4.887V 436.09 49.99 °C 115.1V 8 30.476A 8.061A 8.118A 2.462A 439.59 87.43% 3140 RPM 45.5 dB(A) 44.15 °C 0.999 11.852V 4.963V 3.252V 4.867V 502.81 50.52 °C 115.1V 9 34.901A 8.585A 8.669A 2.468A 494.62 86.62% 3345 RPM 48.7 dB(A) 44.75 °C 0.999 11.806V 4.951V 3.241V 4.854V 571.00 51.58 °C 115.1V 10 39.322A 9.113A 9.208A 2.582A 549.41 85.61% 3345 RPM 48.7 dB(A) 45.90 °C 0.999 11.755V 4.937V 3.225V 4.838V 641.76 53.85 °C 115.1V 11 44.405A 9.131A 9.232A 2.586A 604.18 84.61% 3345 RPM 48.7 dB(A) 46.50 °C 0.999 11.643V 4.929V 3.216V 4.826V 714.06 55.02 °C 115.1V CL1 0.097A 14.021A 14.002A 0.000A 116.14 80.91% 2605 RPM 40.0 dB(A) 43.88 °C 0.985 11.984V 4.949V 3.256V 5.004V 143.55 50.11 °C 115.1V CL2 44.965A 1.003A 1.003A 1.000A 542.78 86.78% 3345 RPM 48.7 dB(A) 46.12 °C 0.999 11.776V 5.013V 3.296V 4.938V 625.45 54.14 °C 115.1V

Load regulation is mediocre on all rails and efficiency isn't particularly impressive under high operating temperatures. The SX550 manages to meet the 80 PLUS Gold requirements under 20 percent load. With 50 percent, it lands 0.86 percent away from the 90 percent target. The measurements get even worse under full load as efficiency drops below 86 percent. Obviously increased temperatures have a significant impact on the ACRF topology's performance.

With up to 20 percent load the fan's acoustic output is very low. Noise exceeds 40 dB(A), becoming noticeable especially to sensitive users, when the load level reaches 50 percent. With the fan spinning at close to 3350 RPM, the fan's noise doesn't exceed 50 dB(A). The fan profile definitely isn't aggressive, and the truth is that the small-diameter fan and moderate efficiency levels don't leave much room for a more relaxed ramp.