SilverStone ST45SF V3 SFX 450W PSU Review

Silverstone ST45SF deals SilverStone SST-ST45SF v 3.0... Amazon Prime £59.99 View SilverStone SST-ST45SF v 2.0... Amazon £68 View SilverStone SST-ST45SF-G v... Amazon £81.79 View

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Asus ROG Thor 1200W View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time is a breath away from 17ms, so we're giving SilverStone a pass. The power-good signal drops before the rails go out of spec, though, according to the ATX spec, it should be at least 1ms away from the actual hold-up time.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The small NTC thermistor doesn't do a very good job at limiting inrush current; our measurement is way too high for a low-capacity PSU.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

Our first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the ST45SF's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 1.911A 1.966A 1.956A 0.971A 44.777 80.270% 1050 RPM 17.5 dB(A) 38.14°C 0.964 12.148V 5.076V 3.368V 5.144V 55.783 41.06°C 115.19V 2 4.853A 2.959A 2.945A 1.166A 89.742 85.431% 1050 RPM 17.5 dB(A) 38.42°C 0.981 12.133V 5.065V 3.359V 5.130V 105.046 41.55°C 115.19V 3 8.153A 3.464A 3.459A 1.365A 134.904 86.886% 1050 RPM 17.5 dB(A) 38.94°C 0.985 12.119V 5.058V 3.351V 5.117V 155.265 42.09°C 115.20V 4 11.450A 3.963A 3.944A 1.565A 179.761 86.936% 1250 RPM 19.0 dB(A) 39.65°C 0.988 12.103V 5.049V 3.344V 5.102V 206.775 43.06°C 115.20V 5 14.418A 4.969A 4.946A 1.766A 224.784 86.555% 1640 RPM 24.5 dB(A) 40.61°C 0.990 12.088V 5.036V 3.334V 5.088V 259.702 44.17°C 115.20V 6 17.393A 5.973A 5.954A 1.970A 269.756 86.010% 2050 RPM 29.8 dB(A) 41.51°C 0.991 12.072V 5.024V 3.323V 5.073V 313.633 45.17°C 115.20V 7 20.374A 6.987A 6.968A 2.170A 314.751 85.591% 2350 RPM 35.0 dB(A) 42.17°C 0.995 12.057V 5.013V 3.315V 5.059V 367.737 46.56°C 115.20V 8 23.365A 7.999A 7.985A 2.375A 359.696 84.762% 2675 RPM 37.5 dB(A) 43.04°C 0.995 12.040V 5.002V 3.305V 5.044V 424.360 47.64°C 115.19V 9 26.797A 8.516A 8.523A 2.380A 404.724 83.969% 2750 RPM 40.5 dB(A) 43.86°C 0.993 12.022V 4.990V 3.296V 5.035V 481.992 48.58°C 115.18V 10 29.978A 9.046A 9.030A 2.995A 449.577 82.823% 2765 RPM 41.1 dB(A) 44.96°C 0.991 12.004V 4.979V 3.288V 5.005V 542.814 49.82°C 115.18V 11 33.771A 9.061A 9.050A 3.000A 494.522 81.766% 2785 RPM 41.5 dB(A) 45.63°C 0.987 11.986V 4.972V 3.282V 4.996V 604.800 50.69°C 115.19V CL1 0.098A 13.019A 13.003A 0.004A 109.720 79.906% 1680 RPM 25.3 dB(A) 42.86°C 0.983 12.112V 5.012V 3.327V 5.131V 137.311 47.03°C 115.20V CL2 37.472A 1.004A 1.002A 1.002A 463.530 83.791% 2750 RPM 40.5 dB(A) 44.22°C 0.991 12.011V 5.022V 3.316V 5.079V 553.198 48.14°C 115.18V

Load regulation at +12V is quite tight, given this PSU's SFX form factor. At 5V and 3.3V, it remains within 3%. That's decent.

The small fan is quiet up to 1050 RPM. And even at full speed it's not as noisy as we expected. SilverStone's fan profile gets aggressive during the sixth test. An operating temperature over 41°C forces it to work hard, keeping the PSU's internals from overheating.

Finally, we observe low efficiency levels compared to PSUs with higher efficiency certifications. But don't forget that this is a budget-oriented power supply.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content