SilverStone ST45SF V3 SFX 450W PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: ✗ 5V: 27.4A (137%) 3.3V: 25.8A (129%) 5VSB: 5.3A (207%) OPP 596.646W (151.4%) OTP ✓ (135°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly (but less than 1ms delay time) NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor

Over-current protection on the minor rails is set at normal levels, given our experience so far. Conversely, it's quite high at 5VSB, though we didn't encounter over-limit ripple or out-of-spec load regulation.

SilverStone seems to be quite confident in this small PSU, since it has set OPP at 151%. In our opinion, a value closer to 125% would be more suitable.

Moreover, there is OTP, which is well configured, and all rails are protected against short circuit.

Although the power-good signal is accurate, it isn't at least 1ms away from the actual hold-up time, as the ATX spec dictates. Beyond that, the small NTC thermistor doesn't do a very good job of limiting inrush currents.

