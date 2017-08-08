Trending

SilverStone ST45SF V3 SFX 450W PSU Review

By

Protection Features

Protection Features
OCP12V: ✗ 5V: 27.4A (137%) 3.3V: 25.8A (129%) 5VSB: 5.3A (207%)
OPP596.646W (151.4%)
OTP✓ (135°C @ secondary side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly (but less than 1ms delay time)
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor

Over-current protection on the minor rails is set at normal levels, given our experience so far. Conversely, it's quite high at 5VSB, though we didn't encounter over-limit ripple or out-of-spec load regulation.

SilverStone seems to be quite confident in this small PSU, since it has set OPP at 151%. In our opinion, a value closer to 125% would be more suitable.

Moreover, there is OTP, which is well configured, and all rails are protected against short circuit.

Although the power-good signal is accurate, it isn't at least 1ms away from the actual hold-up time, as the ATX spec dictates. Beyond that, the small NTC thermistor doesn't do a very good job of limiting inrush currents.

