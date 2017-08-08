SilverStone ST45SF V3 SFX 450W PSU Review

Protection Features
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: ✗ 5V: 27.4A (137%) 3.3V: 25.8A (129%) 5VSB: 5.3A (207%)
|OPP
|596.646W (151.4%)
|OTP
|✓ (135°C @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly (but less than 1ms delay time)
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor
Over-current protection on the minor rails is set at normal levels, given our experience so far. Conversely, it's quite high at 5VSB, though we didn't encounter over-limit ripple or out-of-spec load regulation.
SilverStone seems to be quite confident in this small PSU, since it has set OPP at 151%. In our opinion, a value closer to 125% would be more suitable.
Moreover, there is OTP, which is well configured, and all rails are protected against short circuit.
Although the power-good signal is accurate, it isn't at least 1ms away from the actual hold-up time, as the ATX spec dictates. Beyond that, the small NTC thermistor doesn't do a very good job of limiting inrush currents.
