SilverStone Strider Platinum 750W Power Supply Review

SilverStone recently expanded its Strider line with three new Platinum-rated units with capacities ranging from 550W to 750W. The family's flagship is being tested today, which includes fully modular cabling and compact dimensions.

By

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

As you can see from the graph above, the ST75F-PT has a very wide operating range with over 90 percent efficiency. This is why you pay a premium for 80 PLUS Platinum-rated power supplies. 

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Temperatures inside the PSU approached 55 °C during our full load test, and some parts got even hotter, measuring 70 to 80 °C. Compact dimensions and a slow-spinning 120mm fan doesn't facilitate better cooling under such difficult conditions. 

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • babernet_1 04 March 2016 20:56
    Interesting, but I can't wait for a review on the 800W Titanium Silverstone!

    Again, you gave no price for your cost analysis.
  • Aris_Mp 05 March 2016 06:04
    the price is listed below every page. You have to disable add blocker in order to see it.
    For the record it is 145 bucks.

    Now that I finished the Platinum review I will deal with the Titanium also. I am sorry for the delay but besides a very heavy schedule I need lots of time to fully evaluate each PSU.
  • babernet_1 05 March 2016 07:04
    Ah, thank you. I disabled adblock for Toms and see it now. I am really seriously considering the titanium 800W supply. Hope it is good!
  • Jack_565 05 March 2016 08:03
    I'm also considering buying the 800W Titanium version, it'd be awesome if you could do a review on one.
  • Aris_Mp 05 March 2016 23:20
    will ask from SilverStone to provide me one, however my schedule is really heavy lately and the sample pile is growing huger day by day :(
