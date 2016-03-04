SilverStone Strider Platinum 750W Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

As you can see from the graph above, the ST75F-PT has a very wide operating range with over 90 percent efficiency. This is why you pay a premium for 80 PLUS Platinum-rated power supplies.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Temperatures inside the PSU approached 55 °C during our full load test, and some parts got even hotter, measuring 70 to 80 °C. Compact dimensions and a slow-spinning 120mm fan doesn't facilitate better cooling under such difficult conditions.