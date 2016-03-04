SilverStone Strider Platinum 750W Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise and Efficiency Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
The ST75F-PT registers better performance than the Gold-rated EVGA 750 GQ and ST75F-GS. However, it loses to higher-end 750W PSUs and can't even get close to Seasonic's Platinum-rated Snow Silent.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those figures and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific model wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
A high price doesn't help the ST75F-PT's place on this chart.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C (82 to 86 °F).
Besides being the smallest 750W Platinum-rated and fully modular PSU, the Strider is also one of the quietest, differentiating itself from the Snow Silent 750.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.
The ST75F-PT's overall efficiency is greater than all of the high-end 750W Gold-rated units and almost 0.9 percent lower than Seasonic's Platinum offering, based on one of the best platforms in its category.
Again, you gave no price for your cost analysis.
For the record it is 145 bucks.
Now that I finished the Platinum review I will deal with the Titanium also. I am sorry for the delay but besides a very heavy schedule I need lots of time to fully evaluate each PSU.