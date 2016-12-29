SilverStone Strider Platinum ST1200-PT PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the ST1200-PT's total performance rating, comparing it to other PSUs we've tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other product's performance is shown relative to it.

As a result of lousy ripple suppression on the minor rails, the ST1200-PT's overall performance score is pretty low. With better ripple suppression, it would fare much better.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the ST1200-PT's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Performance per dollar isn't bad because SilverStone puts a fair price tag on its ST1200-PT. In the same price range, however, there's a lot of tough competition.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C (82°F to 86°F).

This is a noisy PSU, no doubt about it. Under light loads, the acoustics aren't bad. But under more taxing situations, you'll probably find the noise output annoying.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C.

The overall efficiency falls close to the competition. Only the Titanium-rated units are clearly ahead.