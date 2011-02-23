SPONSORED - SONY VAIO BUSINESS NOTEBOOKS: Don't Let Their Good Looks Deceive You

Sony VAIO Business Notebooks Don't Let Their Good Looks Deceive You
Sony VAIO Business Notebooks
Don't Let Their Good Looks Deceive You
Wherever you go, the name Sony always attracts attention. It’s the brand most associated with quality audio, rich video, and true fidelity. If you demanded the same high quality construction, world-class performance, and captivating style from a business computer as you expect from Sony for home audio, HDTV, gaming, and portable media, what would you expect?
Go ahead, give it some thought. In your mind, rip off the plastic nameplate from your business PC, and substitute Sony. What happens to it next?
You expect a versatile, adaptable device that fits your work style. You anticipate the power and performance to move your business desktop with you into the conference room, onto the airplane, in your hotel room, and out in the open. You want a machine you enjoy, but also one you can trust.
You want a machine that’s less theirs, and more yours.
Sony VAIO Work Style
If your business computer bears the name Sony, you expect connectivity. You expect the thing you do after you turn it on is to be there, not wait.
Take a look at Sony VAIO Z Series. Okay, sure, you’ve already done that, and you’re impressed. But let’s peek under that gorgeous one-piece milled aluminum chassis. VAIO Z Series offers unparalleled connectivity, powered by an Intel Centrino Advanced-N 6200 WiFi adapter.
that's not a review, its a love letter ! when they talk about the i3/5/7 intel family!
couldn't get to the end, too much declared love for me in there !
and BTW, Anomalyx you're darn right ... and if they change bios and I'm not able to run Linux or FreeBSD ?
thanks, but no thanks.
2. Vaio products have a history of bugs and problems, especially with heat in both laptops and desktops.
"At the heart of every Sony VAIO business notebook PC is the best engineered processing engines the world has ever seen: Intel’s Core i3, i5, and i7 processors."
"The Sony engineers are charged with this mission: Sacrifice nothing."
lol cmon seriously can someone actually review this model instead of spending the whole time jizzing all over sony and intel?
It's an advertisement. Note the "SPONSORED" part of the headline. I missed it at first, too. D'oh! :-)