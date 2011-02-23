SPONSORED - SONY VAIO BUSINESS NOTEBOOKS: Don't Let Their Good Looks Deceive You

Sony VAIO Business Notebooks Don't Let Their Good Looks Deceive You

Sony VAIO Business Notebooks

Don't Let Their Good Looks Deceive You

Sony VAIO F Series Notebook

Wherever you go, the name Sony always attracts attention. It’s the brand most associated with quality audio, rich video, and true fidelity. If you demanded the same high quality construction, world-class performance, and captivating style from a business computer as you expect from Sony for home audio, HDTV, gaming, and portable media, what would you expect?

Go ahead, give it some thought. In your mind, rip off the plastic nameplate from your business PC, and substitute Sony. What happens to it next?

You expect a versatile, adaptable device that fits your work style. You anticipate the power and performance to move your business desktop with you into the conference room, onto the airplane, in your hotel room, and out in the open. You want a machine you enjoy, but also one you can trust.

You want a machine that’s less theirs, and more yours.

Sony VAIO Work Style

If your business computer bears the name Sony, you expect connectivity. You expect the thing you do after you turn it on is to be there, not wait.

Take a look at Sony VAIO Z Series. Okay, sure, you’ve already done that, and you’re impressed. But let’s peek under that gorgeous one-piece milled aluminum chassis. VAIO Z Series offers unparalleled connectivity, powered by an Intel Centrino Advanced-N 6200 WiFi adapter.

Sony VAIO Z Series in Silver

