How to Stress-Test CPUs and PCs (Like We Do)

System: Prime95 & GPU

For our combined stress tests, we use Prime95 (with AVX or SSE, as well as Small FFTs) with MSI Kombustor and FurMark, our suite's two most challenging graphics workloads. For these combinations to produce their full load, Prime95 needs to be started first and set to low priority via Windows' Task Manager. All threads that are started during the stress test automatically inherit this priority.

MSI Kombustor and FurMark generate a processor load of just 1 to 5 percent. However, Prime95 at its default settings would still slow these applications down so much that their GPU loads would decease significantly. We also start both GPU stress tests in windowed mode in order to not push Prime95 into the background too much, while making sure that the GPU workload's window is active. With all of this taken care of, we know our hardware is truly maxed out.

The warnings on page 1 apply again here, but even more urgently since we're being extra hard on our components. Be diligent in monitoring all relevant health parameters: Any misstep has destructive potential.

Prime95 With AVX & Small FFTs + MSI Kombustor GPU Core Burner

First, we combine the CPU and GPU stress tests that generated the highest loads during our previous measurements. It’s not surprising that this gets us the second-highest result for system stress testing. The highest result, achieved by using FurMark, is so close that we deem it within a margin of measurement error.

The loads that this combination generates would never be applied by a real-world application. In other words, they aren't realistic in any way. However, enthusiasts interested in examining the limits of their power supplies or cooling subsystems can do so with these two pieces of software.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket GPUDiode CPU(Watts) GPU(Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 85°C 85°C 104°C 64°C 168W 101W 355W Compared to Maximum 100% 100% 100% 100% 99.4% 100% 99.4% Assessment Very high package temperatureExtremely high socket temperatureSomewhat low memory temperatureMaximum GPU power consumptionVery high CPU and system power consumption Use for Extreme overall system loadCooling test for high-performance coolersTest power supply unit’s limitPerfect choice for finding cooling and power consumption limits

Prime95 With SSE & Small FFTs + MSI Kombustor GPU Core Burner

The SSE code path is less intensive, making it safer for the CPU and other components involved in the stress test. However, it still generates enough load to push the system hard.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket GPUDiode CPU(Watts) GPU(Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 73°C 72°C 77°C 64°C 125W 101W 284W Compared to Maximum 85.9% 84.7% 74.0% 100% 74.0% 100% 79.6% Assessment High package temperatureMedium socket temperatureSomewhat low memory temperatureMaximum GPU power consumptionHigher CPU and system power consumption Use for High overall system loadCooling test for mid-level coolers

Prime95 With AVX & Small FFTs + FurMark

Once again, we generate an extremely high load. This time, though, it's the greatest level of stress we measured. Those using this combination should heed our warnings about possible system damage, though ideally your worst-case situation would be an automatic shutdown. Most motherboards don’t include any thermal protection for their voltage converters. Rather, these are reserved for high-end platforms (and they aren’t a given there, either).

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket GPUDiode CPU(Watt) GPU(Watt) System (Watt) Measurement 85°C 85°C 104°C 64°C 169W 101W 357W Compared to Maximum 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Assessment Very high package temperatureExtremely high socket temperatureSomewhat low memory temperatureMaximum GPU power consumptionVery high CPU and system power consumption Use for Extreme overall system loadCooling test for high-performance coolersTest power supply unit’s limitPerfect choice for finding cooling and power consumption limits



