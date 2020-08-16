How to Stress-Test CPUs and PCs (Like We Do)

System: MSI Kombustor & OCCT
MSI Kombustor Does It All
MSI’s Kombustor comes with a CPU stress test, but it doesn't use AVX instructions. As a result, Kombustor only generates about 110W, which is similar to the loads generated by demanding games. That's simply not good enough for a pure CPU test, so we're only trying it out in conjunction with Kombustor’s GPU stress test.
We like that the CPU and GPU test threads run simultaneously through the same application, which automatically gives them the same priority. Nevertheless, continue running the GPU stress test in windowed mode, unless you have a multi-GPU configuration.
MSI Kombustor GPU Core Burner
We start by generating the highest possible load for the GPU and running the CPU stress test concurrently. The results end up exactly as expected based on what we know about Kombustor.
|CPU Package(PECI)
|Core Average
|SensorSocket
|GPUDiode
|CPU(Watts)
|GPU(Watts)
|System (Watts)
|Measurement
|73°C
|65°C
|76°C
|64°C
|108W
|101W
|259W
|Compared to Maximum
|85.9%
|76.5%
|73.1%
|100%
|63.5%
|100%
|72.5%
|Assessment
|Medium package temperatureMedium socket temperatureAverage memory temperatureMaximum GPU power consumptionSlightly higher than game-level CPU and system power consumption
|Use for
|Normal system loadSimulation of the most challenging games
MSI Kombustor Memory Burner
MSI’s Kombustor with Memory Burner shifts the focus towards extensive graphics memory utilization, which is why we recommend it for enthusiasts looking to see if their system can handle the power consumption and heat generated by today's most demanding games.
|CPU Package(PECI)
|Core Average
|SensorSocket
|GPUDiode
|CPU(Watt)
|GPU(Watt)
|System (Watt)
|Measurement
|67°C
|66°C
|78°C
|64°C
|109W
|100W
|260W
|Compared to Maximum
|78.8%
|77.6%
|75.0%
|100%
|64.5%
|99%
|72.8%
|Assessment
|Somewhat lower package temperatureMedium socket temperatureAverage memory temperatureAlmost maximum GPU power consumptionSlightly higher than game-level CPU and system power consumption
|Use for
|Normal system loadVery good simulation of the most challenging games
OCCT Power Supply
OCCT Power Supply generates CPU and GPU loads capable of taxing your PSU. At least that's the idea.
Tests like this one, which generate game-like power-consumption numbers, are used to optimize cooling solutions and fan curves. If everything in your PC works well up through this point, then OCCT Power Supply can be used to help minimize noise levels by guiding you in the direction of optimized ventilation. Any task that pushes a PC harder than this can be dealt with by setting fan curves that get more aggressive under higher loads. Establishing the system’s absolute limit comes first, after which you can fine-tune performance with less-demanding tests like this one.
|CPU Package(PECI)
|Core Average
|SensorSocket
|GPUDiode
|CPU(Watts)
|GPU(Watts)
|System (Watts)
|Measurement
|64°C
|64°C
|68°C
|63°C
|108W
|98W
|266W
|Compared to Maximum
|75.3%
|75.3%
|65.4%
|98.4%
|63.9%
|97%
|74.5%
|Assessment
|Low package temperatureMedium socket temperatureAverage memory temperatureGame-level GPU power consumptionSlightly higher than game-level CPU and system power consumption
|Use for
|Normal system loadVery good simulation of the most challenging games
I routinely check temperatures, loads and other info from my system. I also stress test with different CPU and GPU benchmark/stress test software. Thanks for the info. Page bookmarked.
Since most users test their rigs without a sense of scale for power and temperature, they can't compare apples to apples, especially when combined with major variables such as differences in ambient temperature, hardware configurations and software utilities. This article provides a perspective and some excellent comparisons.
The Intel Temperature Guide differs in its approach toward the topic of processor Core temperatures and cooling with respect to Intel's TDP specifications, and distinguishes between steady workloads for thermal testing versus fluctuating workloads for stability testing. Nevertheless, our results are very similar.
However, since Intel validates their thermal specifications at a steady 100% TDP, it's most appropriate to select utilities that don't overload or underload the CPU. The only utilities I've ever found that come as close as possible to 100% TDP are Prime95 v26.6 Small FFT's as a steady workload for thermal testing, and Asus RealBench as a fluctuating workload for stability testing.
Although the topic of Prime95 (with and without AVX) was covered, I would like to have seen RealBench included in your test suite,since it's widely accepted as an excellent utility for testing overall system stability, and uses a realistic AVX workload.
Otherwise, great work! I was very pleased to read this article!
CT :sol:
That's an awesome resource, CT!
