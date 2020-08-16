How to Stress-Test CPUs and PCs (Like We Do)

CPU Only: AIDA64 With CPU, FPU, Cache, Or Memory

AIDA64’s CPU stress test offers several different configurable options. It offers a true memory stress test, a demanding cache load, and a taxing execution core workload that doesn't utilize memory extensively. In other words, everything, nothing, or anything in between can be tested. The free version has a time limit, so potential cost is the only real drawback we can think of. Download AIDA64's 30-day trial version here.

It's possible to log various sensor readings to disk, even as you monitor their measurements in real time. You can draw AIDA64's data to a curve, display instantaneous status on the Windows taskbar, or output its sensor information to a third-party application.

AIDA64 With CPU & FPU & Cache

If you thought that turning everything on would really push your hardware, then you were wrong. The individual tests might produce high numbers on their own, but combining them only gives us slightly above-average readings. Then again, that's fairly typical of what you'd see from a taxing real-world piece of software.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket Memory CPU (Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 78°C 80°C 79°C 32°C 128W 184W Compared to Maximum 89.7% 93.0% 75.2% 88.9% 74.4% 73.0% Assessment High package temperatureSomewhat low memory temperatureMedium CPU and system power consumption Use for Stability testCooling test for medium performance

AIDA64 With Just CPU

All of these results are on the low end of what we've seen from other stress tests in our suite. In short, then, this may represent the maximum load generated by older apps, but certainly not the most demanding ones. Not surprisingly, we measure lower temperatures.

If you're looking to test an aging system by slowly increasing the load until hitting its limit, you have a good place to start here.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket Memory CPU (Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 56°C 56°C 70°C 26°C 84W 123W Compared to Maximum 64.4% 65.1% 66.7% 72.2% 48.8% 48.8% Assessment Very low package temperatureVery low memory temperatureLow CPU and system power consumption Use for Stability test for mini PCs and older hardware

AIDA64 With Just FPU

The extreme FPU load results in very high package and CPU socket temperatures, yielding the highest core reading possible from our suite. Consequently, this test works well for determining the limits of potent cooling solutions. If throttling is ever going to be a problem for you, it should become apparent using AIDA64's FPU test.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket Memory CPU (Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 85°C 86°C 98°C 26°C 156W 225W Compared to Maximum 97.7% 100% 93.3% 72.2% 90.7% 89.3% Assessment Very high package temperatureVery low memory temperatureHigh CPU and system power consumption Use for Cooling test for high-performance coolers

AIDA64 With Just Cache

This test gets more interesting with increasing CPU cache size and surface area. System memory also endures a somewhat higher load. All together, AIDA64's cache workload is a good choice for long-term runs on overclocked systems with an emphasis on evaluating stability, as opposed to cooling performance.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket Memory CPU (Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 69°C 67°C 79°C 33°C 114W 171W Compared to Maximum 79.3% 77.9% 75.2% 91.7% 66.3% 67.9% Assessment Medium package temperatureSomewhat higher memory temperatureMedium CPU and system power consumption Use for Stability test for overclocked systems

AIDA64 With Just Memory

The software's memory test provides us with a more demanding load on system RAM than any other utility, as measured by power consumption and the warmest module's temperature. It’s a great choice for evaluating the stability of a memory overclock on its own, or as a supplemental test combined with other workloads.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket Memory CPU (Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 48°C 52°C 47°C 36°C 75W 116W Compared to Maximum 55.2% 49.5% 54.7% 100% 43.6% 46.0% Assessment Very low package temperatureHighest memory temperatureVery low CPU and system power consumption Use for Stability test for system memory

