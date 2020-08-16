How to Stress-Test CPUs and PCs (Like We Do)

CPU Only: Prime95 With AVX Or SSE
Prime95 is to CPUs what FurMark is to GPUs: a true classic that continues receiving updates. Current versions support the AVX instruction set, which helps generate massive thermal loads. Not everyone finds it necessary to go all-out with temperatures, though. For those folks, the BIOS on motherboards offers AVX offset adjustments to reduce clock rates as AVX instructions make their way through the execution pipeline. Alternatively, you can download an older version of Prime95, before it was optimized for AVX support, or you can use newer versions that allow you to disable the instruction set.
Before we show you how to switch between instruction set extensions, you'll want to download Prime95 here.
Selecting the Instruction Set Extension
By default, Prime95 automatically selects the newest instruction set extension, such as AVX, AVX2, or even AVX-512. In order to change this behavior, Prime95 needs to be started and completely shut down again once. This will create the local.txt file. In it, exclusions are assigned a value of 0, whereas the code path that’s to be tested is assigned a value of 1. If you aren’t clear as to which SSE version is supported by your CPU, both can be set to 1. Prime95 will choose the correct fallback.
CpuSupportsRDTSC=0 or 1 CpuSupportsCMOV=0 or 1 CpuSupportsPrefetch=0 or 1 CpuSupportsSSE=0 or 1 CpuSupportsSSE2=0 or 1 CpuSupports3DNow=0 or 1 CpuSupportsAVX=0 or 1 CpuSupportsFMA3=0 or 1 CpuSupportsFMA4=0 or 1 CpuSupportsAVX2=0 or 1 CpuSupportsAVX512F=0 or 1
Prime95 With AVX & Small FFTs
We start at the top and let Prime95 automatically activate AVX by skipping manual entries. The Small FFTs setting maximizes temperatures, even though memory isn’t taxed as much. Our results show this well:
|CPU Package(PECI)
|CoreAverage
|SensorSocket
|Memory
|CPU (Watts)
|System (Watts)
|Measurement
|87°C
|86°C
|105°C
|28°C
|172W
|252W
|Compared to Maximum
|100%
|100%
|100%
|77.8%
|100%
|100%
|Assessment
|Extremely high package temperature for stability testsSomewhat low memory temperatureVery high CPU and system power consumption
|Use for
|Power consumption measurementsCooling test close to the limit
Prime95 With AVX & Blend
Using the more conservative Blend test results in less load on the cores and more load on the memory. This is a viable alternative for pure stability testing meant to detect possible computational errors due to a potentially unstable overclock, especially since it’s suitable for prolonged test runs (providing your cooling solution is up to the task).
|CPU Package(PECI)
|Core Average
|SensorSocket
|Memory
|CPU (Watts)
|System (Watts)
|Measurement
|54°C
|53°C
|76°C
|34°C
|130W
|160W
|Compared to Maximum
|62.1%
|61.1%
|72.4%
|94.4%
|75.6%
|63.5%
|Assessment
|Normal package temperatureHigher memory temperatureAverage CPU and system power consumption
|Use for
|Prolonged stability testMemory test (overclocking)
Prime95 With SSE & Small FFTs
Once AVX is manually disabled, Prime95 becomes a much better measure of stability. Most real-world applications don’t use AVX, after all. A longer test to detect possible overclocking-related instability makes more sense this way, even if we think you should still run a round of benchmarks using real-world workloads.
|CPU Package(PECI)
|Core Average
|SensorSocket
|Memory
|CPU (Watts)
|System (Watts)
|Measurement
|75°C
|74°C
|82°C
|28°C
|107W
|160W
|Compared to Maximum
|86.2%
|86.0%
|78.1%
|77.8%
|62.2%
|63.5%
|Assessment
|Higher package temperatureSomewhat low memory temperatureSomewhat higher CPU and system power consumption
|Use for
|Prolonged stability testSimple cooling test
Prime95 With SSE & Blend
As before, using Blend instead of Small FFTs increases the memory load while easing up on the execution cores somewhat. Knowing when to pick this combination of settings is difficult, since it's perhaps the least-taxing of all. We consider it well-suited to systems without the best cooling, such as laptops and mini PCs.
|CPU Package(PECI)
|Core Average
|SensorSocket
|Memory
|CPU (Watts)
|System (Watts)
|Measurement
|53°C
|52°C
|70°C
|34°C
|98W
|146W
|Compared to Maximum
|60.9%
|60.5%
|66.7%
|94.4%
|57%
|57.9%
|Assessment
|Low package temperatureHigher memory temperatureLowest CPU and system power consumption
|Use for
|Prolonged stability test for systems with weak cooling (laptops)Memory test (overclocking)
I routinely check temperatures, loads and other info from my system. I also stress test with different CPU and GPU benchmark/stress test software. Thanks for the info. Page bookmarked.
Since most users test their rigs without a sense of scale for power and temperature, they can't compare apples to apples, especially when combined with major variables such as differences in ambient temperature, hardware configurations and software utilities. This article provides a perspective and some excellent comparisons.
The Intel Temperature Guide differs in its approach toward the topic of processor Core temperatures and cooling with respect to Intel's TDP specifications, and distinguishes between steady workloads for thermal testing versus fluctuating workloads for stability testing. Nevertheless, our results are very similar.
However, since Intel validates their thermal specifications at a steady 100% TDP, it's most appropriate to select utilities that don't overload or underload the CPU. The only utilities I've ever found that come as close as possible to 100% TDP are Prime95 v26.6 Small FFT's as a steady workload for thermal testing, and Asus RealBench as a fluctuating workload for stability testing.
Although the topic of Prime95 (with and without AVX) was covered, I would like to have seen RealBench included in your test suite,since it's widely accepted as an excellent utility for testing overall system stability, and uses a realistic AVX workload.
Otherwise, great work! I was very pleased to read this article!
CT :sol:
That's an awesome resource, CT!
