Synology DS412+ And Thecus N4800: Two NAS Devices With Atom D2700

Benchmark Results: Office

Synology's DiskStation DS412+ wins the backup benchmark ahead of the competition and its own DiskStation DS411+II. As we saw in the “photo album” benchmark on the previous page, Thecus' N4800 lags behind its N4200PRO.

The older Intel Atom D525-based Thecus N4200PRO manages to take the crown in our backup recovery benchmark ahead of the competition and the new N4800. At this point, we're wondering if Thecus needs to optimize the N4800’s firmware to at least match its previous offering.

Our office productivity benchmark shows fewer differences between the two vendors and their successive generations of storage devices. For the most part, all machines perform fairly similarly.

More benchmarks can be found in our picture gallery.