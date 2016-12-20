T-Force Xtreem 16GB DDR4-3600 Dual-Channel Kit Review

TeamGroup’s T-Force Xtreem TXGD416G3600HC18ADC01 16GB DDR4-3600 Dual-Channel memory kit has the looks and the high data rate to win certain buyers who aren’t interested in additional overclocking.

Introducing T-Force Xtreem DDR4-3600

The T-Force gaming brand brings the latest in heat spreader design from Team Group, and its Xtreem range crosses over from the company's overclocking group. Thus, the T-Force Xtreem TXGD416G3600HC18ADC01 should give us the best of both, with its sharp-looking heat spreaders covering DDR4-3600 modules rated at a respectable CAS 18.

The biggest advantage of the T-Force Xtreem heat spreaders appears to be that it holds a TeamGroup logo on top, though the sinks are solidly made of extruded aluminum.

Remembering that cycle time is the inverse of frequency, CAS 18 at 3600 MHz data rate has the same quickness and twice the bandwidth of a CAS 9 module at an 1800 MHz data rate. The T-Force DDR4-3600 timings unfortunately aren’t “straight” CAS 18, as tRC and tRTP are both rated at 20 cycles. The enhanced data rate also requires additional voltage, and the 1.35V setting is designed into the memory’s XMP profile.

Prior to setting XMP mode on the motherboard, T-Force DDR4-3600 boots at standard DDR4-2133 CAS 15 settings. Users whose motherboard lacks XMP are welcome to try manual configuration to reach the module’s rated settings, but most boards that lack XMP also lack manual memory settings. In other words, you’ll need an enthusiast-market motherboard (and processor) to take advantage of this stuff. In our performance charts, we’ll compare it to our most recent test sample, as well as our most closely-matched test sample.

Since T-Force Xtreem TXGD416G3600HC18ADC01 is the first DDR4-3600 kit in this lab to use 8GB DIMMs, we’re going to shoot for our own 2x 8GB overclocking record. Patriot’s DDR4-3400 2x 8GB kit has already gotten us to a 100% stable 3808 MHz data rate, so this could be an interesting race!

