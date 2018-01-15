Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the TPG-1200F1FAP's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Thermaltake's TPG-1200F1FAP achieves very high performance, surpassing its sibling with a digital interface and Corsair's very good HX1200. It's great to see a new contender in the 1.2kW category.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

The TPG-1200F1FAP's price is very good, so it naturally scores well in our value comparison.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

The HX1200 strikes back here, since it registers notably lower noise output. Nevertheless, Thermaltake's TPG-1200F1FAP is also quiet under light and moderate loads. With a smoother transition between passive and active fan operation, we believe that it could demonstrate better acoustic characteristics.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

This is a highly efficient platform that easily keeps pace with its tough competition.



