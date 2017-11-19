Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB Plus 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the TPI-1200F2FDP's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

With a relative performance score close to Corsair's legendary AX1200i, old though it may be, the Thermaltake TPI-1200F2FDP proves that it is worth a high price tag.

The party is spoiled only by Seasonic's excellent analog Prime platform, which beats both digital PSUs.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

For the standards of its high-end category, Thermaltake's TPI-1200F2FDP is reasonably priced.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

The AX1200i proves its superiority in this discipline by demonstrating much lower operating noise than the competition. Corsair pays a lot of attention to acoustics, and other companies should follow its example.

We can't call the TPI-1200F2FDP noisy, though, since it's pretty quiet under light and mid-range loads.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

With light load efficiency mixed in with the normal load results, Thermaltake's average efficiency score is fairly good. But the analog SSR-1200PD still insists on taking the lead from the digital platforms.



