Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 650W Power Supply Review

Advanced Transient Response Tests

For details about our transient response testing, please click here.

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components.

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails.

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.103V 11.620V 3.99% Pass 5V 5.071V 4.985V 1.70% Pass 3.3V 3.334V 3.221V 3.39% Pass 5VSB 5.072V 5.028V 0.87% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 10ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.088V 11.596V 4.07% Pass 5V 5.070V 4.984V 1.70% Pass 3.3V 3.333V 3.220V 3.39% Pass 5VSB 5.072V 5.007V 1.28% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.083V 11.583V 4.14% Pass 5V 5.069V 4.976V 1.83% Pass 3.3V 3.333V 3.215V 3.54% Pass 5VSB 5.072V 5.006V 1.30% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.086V 11.881V 1.70% Pass 5V 5.065V 4.975V 1.78% Pass 3.3V 3.324V 3.204V 3.61% Pass 5VSB 5.026V 4.971V 1.09% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 10ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.080V 11.894V 1.54% Pass 5V 5.064V 4.975V 1.76% Pass 3.3V 3.324V 3.205V 3.58% Pass 5VSB 5.026V 4.964V 1.23% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.070V 11.840V 1.91% Pass 5V 5.063V 4.976V 1.72% Pass 3.3V 3.324V 3.207V 3.52% Pass 5VSB 5.027V 4.971V 1.11% Pass

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 25-29: Transient Response Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PSU doesn't have a good transient response at 12V, which is the rail that will have to deal with the heaviest loads. On the other hand, the minor rails perform well here.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Turn-On Transient Response Scope Shots Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are no notable voltage overshoots and voltage spikes during the PSU's turn-on phase.

Power Supply Timing Tests

There are several signals generated by the power supply, which need to be within specified, by the ATX spec, ranges. If they are not, there can be compatibility issues with other system parts, especially mainboards. From year 2020, the PSU's Power-on time (T1) has to be lower than 150ms and the PWR_OK delay (T3) from 100 to 150ms, to be compatible with the Alternative Sleep Mode.

PSU Timings Table T1 (Power-on time) & T3 (PWR_OK delay) Load T1 T3 20% 83ms 297ms 100% 84ms 299ms

The PWR_OK delay is out of the 100-150ms region, so the PSU does not support the alternative sleep mode, which is recommended by the ATX spec.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represents the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 6.2 mV 6.7 mV 8.6 mV 4.3 mV Pass 20% Load 8.3 mV 7.4 mV 8.7 mV 4.2 mV Pass 30% Load 8.4 mV 8.4 mV 9.1 mV 4.9 mV Pass 40% Load 8.3 mV 9.2 mV 9.5 mV 5.6 mV Pass 50% Load 11.6 mV 11.2 mV 10.4 mV 5.8 mV Pass 60% Load 12.0 mV 12.7 mV 11.3 mV 6.6 mV Pass 70% Load 12.1 mV 13.7 mV 12.9 mV 8.1 mV Pass 80% Load 11.8 mV 14.6 mV 13.7 mV 8.2 mV Pass 90% Load 12.6 mV 15.9 mV 14.4 mV 8.9 mV Pass 100% Load 18.5 mV 17.1 mV 14.3 mV 11.1 mV Pass 110% Load 19.5 mV 17.7 mV 15.7 mV 13.3 mV Pass Crossload 1 12.0 mV 10.5 mV 13.8 mV 6.2 mV Pass Crossload 2 17.8 mV 14.9 mV 11.5 mV 10.0 mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 30-33: Ripple Suppression Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple suppression is excellent on all rails.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple Full Load Scope Shots Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At 110% Load

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple 110% Load Scope Shots Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple CL1 Load Scope Shots Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple CL2 Load Scope Shots Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other nearby devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other nearby devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A single spur exceeds the limit with the average detector, but everything is in control with the peak detector.

