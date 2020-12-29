Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 650W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is tight on all major rails. It exceeds 3% at 5VSB, but we don't care much about this rail as long as its voltage is within the ATX spec's range.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The large Rubycon bulk caps provide a long hold-up time, almost 23ms. The Power Ok signal is accurate, too.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current is low with 115V and on the high side with 230V. A higher resistance NTC thermistor could help lower the 230V input inrush current.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current stays at low levels.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.578A 1.969A 1.978A 0.983A 64.957 87.184% 0 <6.0 45.46°C 0.943 12.119V 5.074V 3.338V 5.088V 74.506 40.46°C 115.15V 2 8.177A 2.958A 2.970A 1.183A 130.014 90.915% 0 <6.0 46.57°C 0.973 12.120V 5.072V 3.335V 5.072V 143.006 40.57°C 115.14V 3 13.111A 3.451A 3.467A 1.384A 195.009 92.030% 0 <6.0 47.85°C 0.981 12.124V 5.071V 3.332V 5.057V 211.898 41.35°C 115.14V 4 18.041A 3.946A 3.966A 1.587A 260.009 92.375% 0 <6.0 49.45°C 0.987 12.128V 5.070V 3.329V 5.041V 281.470 41.85°C 115.14V 5 22.603A 4.934A 4.962A 1.792A 325.047 91.927% 566 <6.0 42.33°C 0.991 12.146V 5.068V 3.326V 5.023V 353.593 50.66°C 115.16V 6 27.143A 5.922A 5.960A 1.997A 389.429 91.644% 819 16.3 42.42°C 0.992 12.144V 5.067V 3.322V 5.007V 424.935 51.24°C 115.16V 7 31.744A 6.911A 6.961A 2.204A 454.763 91.219% 822 16.8 43.21°C 0.994 12.149V 5.065V 3.319V 4.990V 498.541 52.49°C 115.16V 8 36.331A 7.903A 7.964A 2.413A 520.058 90.640% 1048 25.4 43.30°C 0.994 12.156V 5.064V 3.315V 4.972V 573.764 53.03°C 115.16V 9 41.349A 8.396A 8.451A 2.417A 584.969 90.102% 1452 35.3 44.09°C 0.995 12.152V 5.062V 3.313V 4.964V 649.233 54.68°C 115.16V 10 46.283A 8.895A 8.974A 2.524A 649.687 89.501% 1795 41.1 45.69°C 0.995 12.153V 5.060V 3.310V 4.951V 725.903 56.89°C 115.15V 11 51.630A 8.897A 8.977A 2.528A 714.500 88.867% 2152 45.9 46.60°C 0.996 12.150V 5.058V 3.308V 4.944V 804.007 58.50°C 115.14V CL1 0.102A 12.000A 11.999A 0.000A 101.953 85.941% 575 <6.0 42.93°C 0.972 12.172V 5.075V 3.318V 5.100V 118.631 51.22°C 115.18V CL2 54.018A 1.001A 0.999A 1.000A 669.677 90.129% 1451 35.3 45.99°C 0.995 12.149V 5.063V 3.326V 5.021V 743.023 56.65°C 115.15V

The PSU delivered 110% of its max-rated-capacity at almost 47 degrees Celsius without any problems. Naturally, the fan spins at full speed under such tough conditions to cope with the thermal load, which is not excessive at 89.5W.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.225A 0.494A 0.494A 0.195A 19.986 75.260% 0 <6.0 0.773 12.106V 5.074V 3.341V 5.123V 26.556 115.17V 2 2.450A 0.986A 0.988A 0.391A 39.975 83.911% 0 <6.0 0.896 12.112V 5.074V 3.340V 5.113V 47.640 115.15V 3 3.678A 1.478A 1.482A 0.588A 60.007 87.388% 0 <6.0 0.937 12.115V 5.074V 3.339V 5.103V 68.667 115.15V 4 4.899A 1.971A 1.977A 0.785A 79.958 88.819% 0 <6.0 0.956 12.117V 5.074V 3.337V 5.093V 90.024 115.14V

The cooling fan doesn't need to spin at light loads, even if the ambient temperature exceeds 35 degrees Celsius.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 0.928A 0.206A 0.205A 0.043A 13.180 68.276% 0 <6.0 0.683 12.101V 5.073V 3.342V 5.130V 19.304 115.16V

It is a shame that this platform cannot deliver more than 70% efficiency with 2% load, as the new ATX spec dictates. It is pretty close, though.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

All in all, this is a highly efficient platform requiring some tuning with super-light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.513 74.672% 0.076 5.130V 0.687 115.16V 2 0.250A 1.281 79.319% 0.161 5.125V 1.615 115.15V 3 0.550A 2.813 80.857% 0.272 5.115V 3.479 115.16V 4 1.000A 5.099 81.571% 0.352 5.100V 6.251 115.16V 5 1.500A 7.622 81.275% 0.395 5.082V 9.378 115.16V 6 2.499A 12.611 79.255% 0.441 5.046V 15.912 115.16V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.097V 5.072V 3.343V 5.133V 5.300 0.317 115.2V Standby 0.056 0.006 115.2V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is low with both 115V and 230V input.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is not aggressive, and given the lack of proper heat sinks on the secondary side, it is logical that it allows for high speeds under increased loads and operating temperatures.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Under normal operating temperatures, the fan speed profile is relaxed.

