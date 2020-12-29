Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 650W Power Supply Review

Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 650W deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

Performance Rating

The unit's overall performance is high, with Thermaltake's offer achieving second place.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

This is a low output-noise PSU. There are three similar capacity PSUs, though, with even lower average noise levels.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The average efficiency is sky-high.

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Though this is not the best performing APFC converter, it's still a decent result here.

