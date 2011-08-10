HP TouchPad Review: A Tablet For Productivity?

webOS 3.0: Screenshots And File Transfers
File Transfer
In order to copy files to and from the TouchPad, USB mode must be enabled. However, HP doesn’t support the Windows Portable Device protocol, which is why the TouchPad appears as a generic FAT32 USB drive under Windows 7. This turns out to be a good thing for Mac users, because the FAT32 format is natively supported for USB drives. So, there’s no need to install a special program to enable file transfers like you would need to with an Android-based device. The disadvantage is that you can't use the TouchPad while it's in USB mode.
Screenshots
Taking a screenshot is easy. Press the home and power buttons at the same time, just as you would on an iPad. All of the files are stored in a folder labeled “screencaptures,” which is visible when you plug the HP TouchPad into a computer.
The one thing lacking in this review, which is also lacking in everything being written about webos, is the mention of what I consider one of the standout features of webos: The openness of the platform. With preware installed (free), you have access to thousands of patches and homebrewed apps as well as linux applications. It is possible, for example, to run a full Debian Linux in a chrooted environment (without any cracking or jailbreaking), giving access to OpenOffice, and all other x-server Linux software out there. HP/Palm is the only tablet OS developer that actively encourages the homebrew/open source community in its efforts. As a developer, it is not only the ease of development that is compelling but the huge amount of expressive and creative freedom you get. With the Apple appstore, the walled garden may protect consumers well, but also creates a completely controlled and often repressive and capricious environment for a developer. This openness is the secret sauce behind much of the loyalty of webos users. The os is a joy to use, a joy to explore, and a joy to create new code in. And unfortunately, most reviewers can't or won't take the time to understand this extremely compelling aspect of the OS.
Thank you again for the best review of the touchpad I've seen yet.
Thanks again, Andrew!
HP just announced the $100 off sale from this last weekend is now permanent.
"Effective immediately, the HP TouchPad 16GB Wi-Fi will now be available for $399.99 and the HP TouchPad 32GB Wi-Fi will now be available for $499.99"
