HP TouchPad Review: A Tablet For Productivity?

webOS 3.0: Screenshots And File Transfers

File Transfer

USB Mode

In order to copy files to and from the TouchPad, USB mode must be enabled. However, HP doesn’t support the Windows Portable Device protocol, which is why the TouchPad appears as a generic FAT32 USB drive under Windows 7. This turns out to be a good thing for Mac users, because the FAT32 format is natively supported for USB drives. So, there’s no need to install a special program to enable file transfers like you would need to with an Android-based device. The disadvantage is that you can't use the TouchPad while it's in USB mode.

Screenshots

Taking a screenshot is easy. Press the home and power buttons at the same time, just as you would on an iPad. All of the files are stored in a folder labeled “screencaptures,” which is visible when you plug the HP TouchPad into a computer.