Transcend SSD370 Review

Sequential 80 Percent Read Mixed Workload

SATA is a half-duplex interface, so when a hard drive or SSD is asked to read and write at the same time, the drive needs to prioritize and schedule the transaction. Some products handle this task better than others. The 80-percent read marker is an industry standard measuring point for client workloads. This test better represents daily use over the isolated test that uses 100-percent read or 100-percent write loads.

The larger-capacity SSD370 delivers higher performance than the 256GB model in the sequential mixed workload test. Again, this doesn't surprise us because the sequential write performance is lower. Compared to other products on the market, the Transcend SSD370 512GB delivers just middle-of-the-road performance and fails to stand out from the crowd and, more importantly, the Samsung 850 EVO 500GB.