Transcend SSD370 Review

Sequential 80 Percent Read Mixed Workload
SATA is a half-duplex interface, so when a hard drive or SSD is asked to read and write at the same time, the drive needs to prioritize and schedule the transaction. Some products handle this task better than others. The 80-percent read marker is an industry standard measuring point for client workloads. This test better represents daily use over the isolated test that uses 100-percent read or 100-percent write loads.
The larger-capacity SSD370 delivers higher performance than the 256GB model in the sequential mixed workload test. Again, this doesn't surprise us because the sequential write performance is lower. Compared to other products on the market, the Transcend SSD370 512GB delivers just middle-of-the-road performance and fails to stand out from the crowd and, more importantly, the Samsung 850 EVO 500GB.
It would be nice to see manufacturers give review sites a voucher instead, rather than sending a unit directly for testing. Good for 1 purchase of the part slated for review from the retailer of their choice to ensure it's random and more indicative of the lottery a consumer would face. That is so long as they were confident that a random off the shelf unit would fairly represent their products rather than one specially set aside for review.
It may not seem like such a big deal but with the guts swapped out for lower cost and potentially lower quality alternatives that's an issue. I wouldn't be happy purchasing a top tier tool set only to find out it included a number of budget store brand replacements in lieu of what I paid for just because it's 'basically' the same. In just about any other scenario this would create great backlash. Why is it just accepted as common practice in the form of ssd drives? Not that I'm sue happy or think lawsuits are the solution in an attempt for gains but some sort of reassurance that the customer is getting what they're told they're buying rather than sold on a song and given something entirely different.
Manufacturers have been sending cherry-picked "review" units of products for decades, nothing new there... sadly it's to get the best reviews possible while hoping consumers won't be able to tell the difference in the actual product.
The "product specification may change" disclaimer has been around for a while. Sometimes it is used due to certain components going away, becoming too expensive (for the price point the bean counters and marketing decide on), or (less seen as it means they care about the product and reputation) quality goes south. Sadly it is more often abused just to make sure tier-1/top tier executives get their (large as they can get away with) bonus checks.