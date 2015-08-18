Transcend SSD370 Review

Random Write Steady State

With client SSDs we measure 4KB random write steady-state performance to gauge performance consistency. Products like the Intel SSD 730 manage to deliver a high level of random performance in this state while keeping the IOPS and latency at a steady rate. The 730 is a very good drive for RAID environments because the deviation between high and low random performance is fairly small. RAID users will have a better user experience because of this trait.

The Transcend SSD370 products are the polar opposite of the Intel 730. The SSD730 drives deliver a very low 4KB random read rate for most of the test but also surge to peak performance that is intermittent and unreliable. The peaks can tax your CPU at seemingly random intervals.