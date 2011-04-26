Nine USB 3.0 Flash Drives For Road Warriors

Super Talent SuperCrypt USB 3.0 (32 GB)
The SuperCrypt is the second product from Super Talent we included in this test. This model has the same capacity as the ExpressDrive and the proprietary driver is also available for this product. However, the SuperCrypt is much faster than the ExpressDrive. When reading and writing small files, it competes with the LaCie FastKey and the OCZ Enyo, which are in a league of their own compared to the rest of the field. With a maximum read performance of 199 MB/s, the SuperCrypt even leads this category. When writing data, the rate falls to 114-53 MB/s, but that's still admirable performance.
This product also comes with a five-year manufacturer warranty. Unlike the ExpressDrive, there are multiple capacities available: 16, 32, 64, 128, and 256 GB. So, the product's range encompasses the entire market, including the highest-end segment. The top model costs a jaw-dropping $800, while the 32 GB model used in our test comes in at $180.
The added value of this product is indicated by its name. After the initial insertion of the SuperCrypt drive, the program password.exe starts from a 32 MB partition. Enter a password, and the actual storage area becomes visible, encrypted using 128-bit ECB. The encrypted data is stored safely, and we feel the overall performance is excellent in light of this feature. The only downer is that a thief can reset the drive to its original state, erasing stored data. This reinforces our conviction that backups are invaluable.
The SuperCrypt receives our Recommended Buy Award thanks to its encryption, its above-average performance, and the fact that it demonstrated no significant weakness in benchmark testing.
The article is a complete failure. You THG people ignored encryption as a metric. Why??!!
Flash drives are cheap. Company information and regulatory items (HIPAA for example) are priceless.
I'm a "road warrior" that depends on a flash drive for my daily work: IRONKEY. My employer provides it. I am legally required to use it. It is hardware encrypted. The drive might be stolen or lost, but the data will not seen by any unauthorized user.
If I lose my drive, the physical media is lost. I have medical databases that I am required to keep secret via government regulation. My drive will wipe itself after 10 incorrect login attempts.
Do any of the reviewed drives on THG do this?
This in my opinion is altogether a different topic and should be covered in different article where the encryption also as well as over performance be compared.
I did read the article. One drive supporting cryto does not a metric make, which I mentioned. That feature is an anomaly and not a fundamental feature (metric) of the article.
"Maybe you should read."
Reading is good. Comprehension is even better. I suggest you begin there, since you obviously cannot do that.
Your post reads like an advertisement and you complain that they didn't do an encryption comparison when only 1 drive supports it at hardware level. On top of that cant you read, this is a USB 3.0 test, ironkey only does 2.0. Furthermore your employer provides your drive so what difference would it make if they said your ironkey was a slow but safe piece of $#!t? This is an everyday-user drive roundup for fast file transfer, not a business specific roundup that would be useless to most tom's readers. You said it yourself, your company provides secure storage since they expect you to move important files. Typical users won't need this and if they do the decision most likely will be out of their hands. Additionally in a security environment the protection far outweighs the need for speed, so the test metric would be completely different than how consumer grade drives would be tested.
You don't seem to comprehend the use of your drive and what features the owner actually values.
we do not always looking for speed, we are also looking for backup or archive of sensitive data.
and other peoples are looking for speed only, for sure, because they hate loosing time in data transfert :)
but the same questions are also for classic HDD, not only USB keys.