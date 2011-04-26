Nine USB 3.0 Flash Drives For Road Warriors

Super Talent SuperCrypt USB 3.0 (32 GB)

The SuperCrypt is the second product from Super Talent we included in this test. This model has the same capacity as the ExpressDrive and the proprietary driver is also available for this product. However, the SuperCrypt is much faster than the ExpressDrive. When reading and writing small files, it competes with the LaCie FastKey and the OCZ Enyo, which are in a league of their own compared to the rest of the field. With a maximum read performance of 199 MB/s, the SuperCrypt even leads this category. When writing data, the rate falls to 114-53 MB/s, but that's still admirable performance.

This product also comes with a five-year manufacturer warranty. Unlike the ExpressDrive, there are multiple capacities available: 16, 32, 64, 128, and 256 GB. So, the product's range encompasses the entire market, including the highest-end segment. The top model costs a jaw-dropping $800, while the 32 GB model used in our test comes in at $180.

The added value of this product is indicated by its name. After the initial insertion of the SuperCrypt drive, the program password.exe starts from a 32 MB partition. Enter a password, and the actual storage area becomes visible, encrypted using 128-bit ECB. The encrypted data is stored safely, and we feel the overall performance is excellent in light of this feature. The only downer is that a thief can reset the drive to its original state, erasing stored data. This reinforces our conviction that backups are invaluable.

The SuperCrypt receives our Recommended Buy Award thanks to its encryption, its above-average performance, and the fact that it demonstrated no significant weakness in benchmark testing.