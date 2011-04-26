Nine USB 3.0 Flash Drives For Road Warriors

Kingston Data Traveler Ultimate 3.0 (64 GB)
Wrapped in brushed aluminum and glossy white plastic, with a large loop to attach the thumb drive to almost any type of key ring or chain, the Ultimate Data Traveler 3.0 is at least attractive. This is but one of the products in Kingston’s comprehensive lineup of thumb drives. Like A-Data, Kingston offers this product in 16, 32, and 64 GB capacities. For our roundup, we received the flagship model that comes with an extension cord to connect the USB 3.0 drive to a USB 2.0 port.
Unlike A-Data, though, the DT Ultimate comes with a comforting five-year warranty. On the other hand, a mere 16 GB runs you at least $65, while our 64 GB model starts at an almost-breathtaking $200.
Kingston promises an 80 MB/s read rate and up to 60 MB/s writes, and the drive delivers. We measured read speeds of up to 93 MB/s and writes at up to 65.8 MB/s. With those numbers, Kingston exceeds its claims in these important categories, and the device even holds its own among more costly and more powerful drives like Super Talent's USB 3.0 RAID Drive, which employs RAID technology to reach higher performance (along with its higher price).
Nevertheless, this drive's read rate is clearly surpassed by both Super Talent and OCZ’s Enyo. Users who often transfer large amounts of data will certainly be more satisfied with those products due to their higher performance. However, in our real-world tests, where we transfer data using files of various sizes, the Data Traveler Ultimate 3.0 performs better than expected. Only in the category of combined reading/writing does this stick show a clear weakness.
The article is a complete failure. You THG people ignored encryption as a metric. Why??!!
Flash drives are cheap. Company information and regulatory items (HIPAA for example) are priceless.
I'm a "road warrior" that depends on a flash drive for my daily work: IRONKEY. My employer provides it. I am legally required to use it. It is hardware encrypted. The drive might be stolen or lost, but the data will not seen by any unauthorized user.
If I lose my drive, the physical media is lost. I have medical databases that I am required to keep secret via government regulation. My drive will wipe itself after 10 incorrect login attempts.
Do any of the reviewed drives on THG do this?
This in my opinion is altogether a different topic and should be covered in different article where the encryption also as well as over performance be compared.
Agreed, I'll pass that feedback along to the author.
I did read the article. One drive supporting cryto does not a metric make, which I mentioned. That feature is an anomaly and not a fundamental feature (metric) of the article.
"Maybe you should read."
Reading is good. Comprehension is even better. I suggest you begin there, since you obviously cannot do that.
Your post reads like an advertisement and you complain that they didn't do an encryption comparison when only 1 drive supports it at hardware level. On top of that cant you read, this is a USB 3.0 test, ironkey only does 2.0. Furthermore your employer provides your drive so what difference would it make if they said your ironkey was a slow but safe piece of $#!t? This is an everyday-user drive roundup for fast file transfer, not a business specific roundup that would be useless to most tom's readers. You said it yourself, your company provides secure storage since they expect you to move important files. Typical users won't need this and if they do the decision most likely will be out of their hands. Additionally in a security environment the protection far outweighs the need for speed, so the test metric would be completely different than how consumer grade drives would be tested.
tl;dr
You don't seem to comprehend the use of your drive and what features the owner actually values.
we do not always looking for speed, we are also looking for backup or archive of sensitive data.
and other peoples are looking for speed only, for sure, because they hate loosing time in data transfert :)
but the same questions are also for classic HDD, not only USB keys.