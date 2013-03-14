Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 25, Firefox 19, And IE10

Standards Conformance

The chart below contains our standards conformance composite score, which is an average percentile "grade" of the three standards conformance benchmark scores. The three benchmarks that make up our conformance grade are: HTML5Test.com, The CSS3 Test, and Ecmascript Language test262. So, the grade is made up of equal parts HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.

Chrome takes the lead in standards conformance with a grade of 84%. Firefox places second at 77%, trailed by Opera just one percentage point behind. IE10 rates 70%, and although that's not exactly good, it's substantially better than IE9 at just 50%.

The charts below contain the individual benchmark results of our three standards conformance benchmarks.