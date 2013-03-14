Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 25, Firefox 19, And IE10

Possibly The Last "Top Four"

Here’s what has happened in the world of Web browsers since Which Web Browser Is Best Under Windows 8?:

Recent News And Events

11/13/12: The Release Preview of IE10 for Windows 7 is launched

11/18/12: Microsoft claims that WebKit is putting open Web standards in jeopardy

12/17/12: W3C Finalizes the Definition of HTML5

12/27/13: Mozilla intends to include H.264 support in Firefox 20

01/08/13: Mozilla releases Firefox 18 with new IonMonkey JavaScript engine

02/13/13: Opera announces that it’s switching to a Chromium base (WebKit and V8)

02/15/13: President of jQuery sees WebKit as another IE6 in the making

02/16/13: Opera Software purchases Skyfire Labs

02/22/13: Google releases Chrome 25

02/26/13: Microsoft releases IE10 for Windows 7

03/05/13: Chrome’s market share decreases slightly; Firefox, IE, and Safari benefit

03/06/13: EU imposes massive fine on Microsoft for missing Browser Ballot

03/07/13: Reports indicate that Google and Opera tipped the EU on Browser Ballot

03/07/13: Chrome, Firefox, and IE10 hacked at Pwn2Own, Opera and Safari not tested

Wow, what a couple of months, right? Firefox’s long-anticipated IonMonkey JavaScript engine finally landed, Microsoft and jQuery assail WebKit for its use of browser-specific extensions, Opera jumps on-board the Chromium bandwagon, and Google and Opera rat out Microsoft to the EU. Software people are always a riot.

Now, let’s quickly get acquainted with the today’s contenders before checking out the latest changes to our test suite.