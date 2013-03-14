Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 25, Firefox 19, And IE10

Page Load Time

Again, we replaced our page load timers with the industry-standard BrowsingBench from The Embedded Microprocessor Benchmark Consortium (EEMBC). Unlike our page load timers, which used eight of the top 40 websites in the U.S., this benchmark includes foreign sites (a top reader request). Mobile pages and multiple pages on the same site fulfill two more wishes from our readers, and multiple iterations per test run means more even runs.

The finishing order in this test remains constant on both platforms: Chrome, Opera, IE10 (IE9), Firefox. While all browsers do slightly better in Windows 8, the boost that Firefox receives is quite substantial.

Now let's see if Mozilla's new IonMonkey JavaScript engine kicks Firefox into overdrive.