Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 25, Firefox 19, And IE10

Memory Efficiency

The memory efficiency tests are not changed. In this metric, we open a Web browser with one tab, record memory usage, open 39 additional tabs, and re-record the memory usage total. We then close the additional 39 tabs and record again. We wait one minute and record the usage one more time. The first figure is subtracted from the last in order to see how much "bloat" remains after decreasing the workload (closing tabs).

Chrome takes the lead in Windows 7, with just 76 MB more after closing all 39 additional tabs. IE9 takes second place at 113 MB over the single-tab total. IE10 is close behind in third place at just 121 MB, while Firefox places fourth. Opera still clings onto nearly half of a gigabyte of data from the 39 closed tabs, putting it in last place. In Windows 8, IE10 and Chrome essentially share the lead, followed by Firefox and Opera.

The charts below contain the four individual memory readings.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The next test is actually performed during the memory efficiency testing cycle...