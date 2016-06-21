XFX XTR Series 850W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

For the most part, between 140W and 650W loads the PSU offers higher than 90% efficiency. This is definitely one of the good 80 PLUS Gold PSUs, achieving close to Platinum-level performance.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The temperatures inside are pretty low considering the operational conditions. The 120mm fan pushes enough air volume at full speed and with enough static pressure to cool down the parts that get hot under taxing loads.