BenQ XL2430T 24-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

There are some interesting things to observe in the XL2430T’s FPS 1 mode. First off, the green primary is largely untouched as far as the CIE chart is concerned. Each saturation level is pretty much on-target. Green luminance, however, drops progressively more as you approach 100 percent. Yellow is significantly under-saturated, but its luminance rises to compensate. Red is mostly over-saturated until you get to the edge of the gamut where it’s just about right. The magenta and cyan secondaries are both over-saturated and off in hue. And blue is under-saturated except for the 100-percent level, which is near-perfect. It all adds up to a strange mish-mash of color that just doesn’t look right.

Switching to Standard improves the situation, assuming that a correct sRGB gamut is your goal. Without calibration, red, magenta and blue are still under-saturated. But at least the hues are correct and the cyan/green/yellow end of the gamut is good. The luminance chart shows that proper compensation is applied to the under-saturated colors.

Since we barely moved the RGB sliders, the improvement shown above is mainly due to the change in gamma from preset three to five. Now we have an almost perfect result that would rival many professional displays.

We return to the comparison group:

Our calibration changed the color gamut from 2.4dE to an excellent 1.15dE. It’s not an earth-shattering difference, but we could see it in real-world content. If you can’t do an instrumented adjustment, just use the Standard picture mode with Gamma 5 and you’ll have an almost-perfect image.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

If you need to do color-critical work, the XL2430T can fill in nicely for a much more expensive pro display. The .34 percent deficiency we measured is not visible to the eye or even on the charts we use to calculate gamut volume.