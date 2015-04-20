Zotac GeForce GTX 960 AMP! Edition Review

Load Temperature
Since there is no reference cooler for GeForce GTX 960 cards, all we can do is test against competing models with the same GPU. For this metric, we're comparing Zotac's GeForce GTX 960 AMP! Edition to EVGA's GTX 960 SSC ACX 2.0+ and Asus’ GTX 960 Strix.
The graph above illustrates the thermal differences between all three cards. Zotac’s cooler is ample, but the GPU underneath runs much hotter than the competition. Nvidia specifies its processor for a 98-degree ceiling, and we're nowhere close to that. But still, if you plan to keep your hardware running reliably for several years, Asus' 20-degree advantage is unquestionably favorable.
I use Afterburner with an anal retentive fan profile, so my card has never exceeded 56C. Unless I'm playing a game, the fans are idle...I have a slew of case fans installed.
Performance is very good to amazing considering the 128bit handcuffs, and overall my rig is quieter, cooler, and uses less juice than my 'old' 650Ti board.
Maybe they should have considered more than two heat pipes. This card is a joke considering other people are selling a much better product for the same price.
That's sort of what I take away from the little info that is here. It seems like the article is very positive about all these rather suspicious results, though. It leaves me wondering if there is some sort of bias going on, and if that's the reason it isn't being tested at its best against the other cards at their best. Well, not so much wondering as that is exactly what I wind up concluding.
Why bother with benchmarks and graphs and equipment and testing and swapping this and that and... the preliminary results tell the whole story to me.
TLDR: this model is more powerful than comparable single fan models for those concerned with size.
I see. This may be a good angle, but although the Zotac's size was discussed in the article, this is not the angle the article has taken. The opening paragraph states "we could be looking at one of the better GeForce GTX 960s out there", and the card is compared against two variants with coolers that mop the floor with this Zotac's cooler. The analysis and the data do not match up. What you say may be true, but you would have to read some other article to know it.
Well, I can see that this card's cooler isn't all that great, but the author is hypothesizing they may have hand-picked GPU's for these cards. I would think floating this kind of statement should justify some comparisons beyond how the power and cooling stack up. Besides, although it is clear that it will run hot as hell I don't see clear evidence that this will cause throttling, or how its performance will pan out against other cards running 25 degrees cooler.
I guess the main complaint though is this general super-positive review with a bunch of very unimpressive data, and a bunch of other data with no context so I can't really tell if it's good or bad.
I'm surprised no reviewing sites have done a GTX 960 4gb SLI benchmark, yet, however.