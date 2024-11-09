AMD Strix Point CPU powers upcoming Ayaneo 3 gaming handheld — device sports up to Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU and 7-inch OLED screen

Famous handheld console maker Ayaneo announced its latest flagship device, the Ayaneo 3. This builds upon the success of its predecessor, retaining a similar shape and button layout but comes with several hardware improvements.

According to the Ayaneo blog, the Ayaneo 3 can be purchased with either an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor or the more powerful AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. It also features a seven-inch high-refresh LCD or OLED HDR display, delivering the ultimate immersion. Ayaneo added two buttons at the back of the console to give users more control options.

Unfortunately, Ayaneo hasn’t released additional information yet about the Ayaneo 3. So, we’ll have to wait for further details to learn more about its RAM, storage, and pricing information. Its predecessor, the Ayaneo 2, is currently available with either 16GB or 32GB of RAM and 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of storage. It also had a starting price of $1,099 and could go as high as $1,549 if you picked the limited-edition B.Duck model. Given that information, it’s likely that we will get the same options for the Ayaneo 3 at a slightly higher price point.

This new addition to the Ayaneo lineup makes it one of the first handheld consoles to utilize the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Although most current games do not use the NPU included in the HX 370 processor, its four extra cores, Zen 5 architecture, and AMD Radeon 890M integrated GPU will give it more oomph than the Ryzen 7 8840U processor. Just this processor makes it more powerful than some of the best PC gaming handhelds, which are mostly powered by the Ryzen Z1 Extreme.

The Ayaneo 3 will enter a market already saturated with great options. At the moment, we expect the ROG Ally 2, MSI Claw 8 AI+, and Lenovo Legion Go Gen Two to arrive before the end of the year or early 2025. We want to see how the Ayaneo 3 will differentiate itself from the competition and what kind of experience it will deliver to handheld console gamers.