Lenovo Legion Go Gen Two and Go Lite handhelds accidentally named in USB-C dock specs slip up

Lenovo has seemingly confirmed that it is preparing two new PC gaming portables for the masses. Joining the firm’s Legion Go family will be two new handhelds, revealed the specs list for the recently released 45W Legion Go Dock, as spotted by VideoCardz. The specs, since edited to remove references to any unreleased products, mentioned dock compatibility with the Lenovo Legion Go, which we reviewed in 2023, as well as the Legion Go Gen Two and Legion Go Lite.

Of the two as yet announced handhelds, we think we have a better grasp of what the Legion Go Lite will offer thanks to a leak we reported on in May. Those familiar with the Legion Go family will be well aware that the existing Legion Go is based around a rather sizable (for the category) 8.8-inch screen. It is thought that the upcoming Legion Go Lite will more directly address the mass of competitors by equipping a display with a 7-inch diagonal.

Another tasty morsel from the Legion Go Lite leak was the tip that the smaller redesigned unit would eschew Lenovo's detachable controller idea - a big feature of the original device.

That leaves us with the freshly self-leaked Legion Go Gen Two from Lenovo. What this will deliver is very much open to speculation, as there are no reliable prior leaks, and the Legion Go Dock specs don’t provide any hints either. Actually, this dock is quite generic and has a flexible cable USB-C connector which puts very few restrictions on design compatibility.

No processor choices confirmed yet

The specification we are most keen to see confirmed for the upcoming Legion Go Gen Two, and Go Lite, is the SoC detail. Lenovo’s original Legion Go packed the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (Zen 4, 8 cores / 16 threads, up to 5.1 GHz, 4 nm) with Radeon graphics (RDNA 3, 4GB VRAM, 12 compute units, 2.7 GHz clock), accompanied by 16GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

Since the original Legion Go product launch we have seen some rivals update to Ryzen 8000 Hawk Point mobile processors, and there is also a new crop of AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors starting to hit laptops and mini PCs. Another possibility for the upcoming Legion Go refresh is to equip the rumored AMD Ryzen Z2 / Z2 Extreme – which some would see as the natural choice, but could mean a wait until 2025.

It certainly looks like we will have an exciting time for handhelds in the coming months. As well as the new AMD processors that can be used in such devices Intel’s Lunar Lake launch, debuting the Battlemage GPU architecture iGPUs, shows promise for portable low-wattage gaming.