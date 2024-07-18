Steam Deck, ROG Ally docking station has enough ports to turn your handheld into a part-time battlestation

Handheld gaming PCs are great for gaming on the go, but for anything else, those portables don't have a ton of ports, even for hooking up something as simple as a TV. Jsaux has a new 6-in-1 multifunctional docking station designed for the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Ally X, Lenovo Legion Go, and other handhelds addresses this, boasting a plethora of ports and a stand to put your handheld device on.

The docking station is a multifunctional device that simultaneously serves as a stand and connectivity device. The front of the dock holds the handheld in place, while the rear is where all the I/O is located. There are six ports in total: one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, and a USB Type-C charging port with 100W of power delivery. All of these ports are hooked up to a single USB Type-C input that you hook directly to your gaming handheld.

(Image credit: JSAUX)

Jsaux's new docking station will seriously increase the I/O capabilities of any handheld gaming PC that meets the minimum criteria of having a single Type-C port. Most handhelds right now only come with a single Type-C port for charging and connectivity (though the Legion Go and Ally X each have two), so docking stations like this new one from Jsaux are virtually required to do anything beyond mobile gaming. The dock's six ports put gaming handhelds more on par with ultra-thin laptops in terms of ports.

One of the most obvious implications for this type of docking station is for users who want to use their handheld as a part-time desktop gaming PC. The dock has enough USB ports for a dedicated mouse and keyboard, ethernet connectivity, and an HDMI port that can easily handle high-refresh-rate displays up to 4k resolution.

Jsaux's new dock is available on its website right now for $45.99.