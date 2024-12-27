In the days since Christmas Eve, Ayaneo has been in the process of rolling out yet more information about its upcoming Ayaneo 3 handheld— with the greatest revelation so far being the addition of swappable control modules on the Ayaneo 3, allowing for yet-unprecedented levels of handheld gaming customization. Outside of the handheld space, the Victrix Pro BFG controller boasts a similar design philosophy, but seeing this come to handhelds (especially with the inclusion of durable hall-effect sensors on the analog sticks and triggers) is quite the treat.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

In addition to Tweets and Discord posts showcasing the new Ayaneo 3 handheld, the company has also released a video showing off various angles of the unit and control modules that will be used. The last time we discussed Ayaneo 3 in November, we had already learned that the device would come in both Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and Ryzen 7 8840U configurations. Unfortunately, we still don't know any pricing information or further tech specifications beyond the APU in use and the LCD and OLED screen options, but this information will likely become clear sometime in January, as an official launch event is expected for "Late January 2025".

AYANEO 3 World's First Feature Finale Reveals - YouTube Watch On

Besides the control modules being swappable, they can also be inverted at will, and individual buttons can even be fully swapped. This hyper-modular design should make the Ayaneo 3 appropriate for just about any genre of game that works with a controller. Fans of six-button fighting games like Street Fighter or enjoyers of retro Sega console games will most likely love the six-face-button module, for example. Modules leveraging a touchpad will be better for more desktop-centric gaming experiences, particularly with the help of Steam Input.

Without pricing or further details, it's unclear if Ayaneo 3 will be a good buy yet. However, the early offerings seem quite flexible, and even a little budget-conscious for users who end up opting for both a Ryzen 7 8840U and 7-inch LCD instead of OLED— though whether or not that trade-off will really be worth it will be impossible to call until we see prices. It does seem like it will be competitive with other high-end handhelds we're expecting next year, though, particularly considering its unique focus on fine, modular input controls above all else.