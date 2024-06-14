Woman busted smuggling 350 Nintendo Switch game cards in her bra — Chinese customs officials intercept smuggler at checkpoint

Chinese customs officials at the Liantang Port got more than they bargained for when an unusually busty woman was spotted among the incoming passengers. Noting her nervous behavior, they intercepted and inspected her, leading to the discovery that she was attempting to smuggle 350 Nintendo Switch game cartridges into mainland China in her bra.

The customs officials noticed the woman was behaving abnormally and that her “look and attitude were not innocent.” One eagle-eyed customs official also believed her breasts looked unusual, so they pulled her from the line of incoming passengers for further inspection.

That inspection revealed the woman was not as well-endowed as she hoped officials would believe. They found 350 Nintendo Switch game cartridges stuffed into her bra. The initial estimated value of the smuggled goods was 70,000 yuan ($9,660).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hong Kong 01) (Image credit: Hong Kong 01) (Image credit: Hong Kong 01)

Chinese customs officials pointed out Article 7 of the Regulations on the Implementation on the Implementation of Customs Administrative Punishments of the People's Republic of China. That regulation prohibits people entering China from evading “customs supervision by hiding, disguising, concealing declarations, false declarations or other means, transporting, carrying, or mailing goods that are prohibited or restricted from entry or exit by the state.”

Bringing in or taking goods out of China without paying appropriate taxes is, like in most nations, considered smuggling and illegal. Assuming the Nintendo Switch game cards aren’t determined to be prohibited or restricted, the suspect could be subject to a fine of “not more than three times the amount of duties payable but evaded.”

Liantang Port is the mainland China counterpart to Heung Yuen Tai Control Point in Hong Kong. Located in Shenzhen, the land border control point was established to reduce the traffic through other border crossings in the country. It opened to passenger traffic on Feb. 6, 2023.