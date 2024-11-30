Crysis 3 source code has reportedly been leaked a decade after launch — Crysis 3 mods incoming?

nineEleven years and 9 months after the original February 2013 launch of Crysis 3 and three years following the Remastered launch, the source code of Crysis 3 has been acquired by a known code leaker/researcher, @SvenTek_667 on Twitter, as reported by @vxunderground (an account for a platform dedicated to archiving malware and other niche software).

In our sleuthing, we couldn't find any major releases based on this— but in this early stage of leaked source for an old game, that's to be expected. With some salt, let's discuss the true implications of a source code leak like this.

First, we need to establish a little bit more history than just when the game and its Remastered edition happened to be released. The current context of the Crysis Trilogy and its Remasters is mainly for better supporting modern platforms than providing noticeable graphics overhauls. Besides adding ray-traced reflections to the Trilogy, which already had a superb screen space reflections (SSR) implementation, graphics upgrades between the original Crysis trilogy and the Remastered games on PC are relatively minor.

Today it was unveiled that a 'video game researcher' @SvenTek_667 has come into possession of the source code to Crysis 3 — the 2013 first-person shooter video game.

The modern consoles are the platforms to benefit most from these Remasters since the original trilogy could run as low as 20 FPS with compromised visuals targeting the PS360 console hardware of the 2010s era— and these days, you can't even buy the non-Remastered Crysis Trilogy on Steam anymore.

So, with this information in mind, what exactly does a source code leak for Crysis 3 mean to current gamers? Well, one significant change between the original Crysis and subsequent entries in the trilogy (as well as all the remasters) is the near-complete dropping of mod support after Crysis 1. For mod developers, though, a source code leak is pretty much the golden goose— a game engine with all its internals exposed is a mod dev's happy place, even though using said source code leaks can be legally dubious.

As far as a separate game rather than mod development goes, it's unlikely that we'll see much from this. Prior source code leaks of CryEngine 3 have already occurred, so it's not like people don't understand how to meet or exceed the technical capabilities of a decade-old game engine. The current version of CryEngine, released in 2022, is CryEngine 5.7.1, for your reference.