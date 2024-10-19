Xbox gaming handheld comes to life using the console's original motherboard — the device features a 9-inch 480p display, Wi-Fi 6, and 100W USB-C fast charge

Hardware modder and woodworker Redherring32 has posted the first-ever handheld Xbox console— specifically, a handheld made directly from the modified motherboard of a real original Xbox console. It is connected to a 9-inch 480p display and includes support for Wi-Fi 6 Xbox Live networking and 100W PD USB-C for fast charging.

The mod is one of the most ambitious the Xbox community has ever seen and the first outright handheld Xbox console conversion— contrary to the more commonplace handheld (or super-compact, or both) mods of PlayStation and Nintendo home consoles.

Considering rumors and whispers abound of a potential handheld Xbox console (nevermind that Steam Deck and its class of PC handhelds already pretty much serve that purpose and the niche that used to be served by Sony PSP and PS Vita), it's pretty funny that an enthusiast managed to beat Microsoft to the punch on this one if a proper handheld Xbox console is planned. Of course, one of those would likely be targeted at modern gaming experiences— not the peak 480p era of the original Xbox hardware. However, the original Xbox was modded on a separate occasion to run Halo 2 at 720p.

I built a portable Xbox.This isn't a PC handheld, it isn't emulation, this is a real motherboard from a real Xbox. It has a 9” 480p display, pure digital video/audio, 100W USB C charge and play, and I'm currently adding WiFi 6 for wireless Xbox Live functionality.Yes, really. pic.twitter.com/yK7p0vPqUnOctober 18, 2024

In any case, Redherring32 has gone to truly impressive lengths to fit the original Xbox hardware into a handheld enclosure like this. The original Twitter thread showcases some of this work, mainly trimming the Xbox motherboard (and writing a corresponding guide since this is the first mod of its kind) and using 12 different custom PCBs designed explicitly for the project.

A GitHub page is also up pending a future upload of "full source for all of the PCBs," effectively making the project fully open source once Redherring32 is ready. A video and gameplay demo are also anticipated in the near future, but they are not yet live at the time of writing.

While this is the first-ever hardcore Xbox trim, other home consoles have similarly been cut down to fit into smaller form factors. Redherring32 has even previously employed these skills to make "TinyTendo" and "PicoPad", both open source, which are a handheld NES project and "the world's smallest NES controller", respectively.