Bioware Acknowledges 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Criticism
Mass Effect: Andromeda has been heavily criticized for its performance issues, animation problems, and other downfalls since its March 23 launch. The game's developer, Bioware, acknowledged those criticisms in a tweet saying that it's trying to figure out how to improve the roving space adventure.
Some of these problems actually showed up before the game's official launch. Some EA or Origin Access players were greeted by a black screen when the game was launched or switched to via Alt-Tab; characters getting stuck in animations and not responding to commands; graphics issues that cropped up on AMD GPUs when HDR was enabled; and other technical frustrations when they got an early look at the game before it was released.
We encountered several glitches ourselves. But as we wrote in our hands-on, the game has shortcomings even when it's running perfectly:
In some ways, this game shows Bioware’s experience with the software, especially with its environments, which were beautiful. However, a quick look at any of the game’s characters showed the developers’ shortcomings. The lack of most facial expressions aside from the occasional smile or scowl was disappointing. In fact, it seems as if Bioware merely imported the facial animation from Mass Effect 2 or 3, which was disheartening when you consider the technological advancements in development since the last game came out in 2012.
That criticism was mild compared to some of the complaints made in popular messaging boards, social networks, and YouTube videos. Now, a week after launch, Bioware responded to all of those complaints with a message posted on Twitter:
It will be interesting to see how Bioware addresses some of Mass Effect: Andromeda's issues. The game is unlikely to be fixed overnight--its problems are too pervasive and its scale too big for that to happen--but incremental improvements are still improvements. In the meantime, Bioware has already added free multiplayer content featuring a new map and character as well as resources for the single-player campaign.
|Name
|Mass Effect: Andromeda
|Type
|RPG, Sci-Fi, Third-Person Shooter
|Developer
|BioWare
|Publisher
|EA
|Platform
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
|Where To Buy
|Release Date
|March 21, 2017
From the article: "..it seems as if Bioware merely imported the facial animation from Mass Effect 2 or 3..."
Oh God, I wish that were the case. Having just played the original trilogy, the animation was significantly better. ME:A just feels deadpan all the time.
In general, I have really been enjoying the game. Once you get past the specific dialogue and the character animation, the story and the game are still pretty fun. Most of the issues I have end up being really nit-picky, like your companions not coming with you through the gravity wells but rather being teleported at the very end. Or your companions dropping from orbit after exiting the Nomad from time to time...
I blame the (apparent) 'fast' internet - the developers now think ALL issues can be resolved 'quickly' by a post-release patch system that they firmly believe is acceptable to the buying public. Inexcusable!
So next year I'll check out Andromeda. That being said, I love ME 1-3 so an empty shell of a game would be a great disappointment for me.
I wouldn't call this alpha/beta testing. Andromeda had/has only a few issues that can actually be fixed. It was a pretty solid PC release for current standards (which is indeed sad).
The biggest issues of Andromeda are caused by poor game design. They can't be fixed now. Bioware managed to "fix" ME3's ending. It improved from "terrible" to "really disappointing". I don't think they can fix a whole game now.
All in all, I'm having lots of fun playing it. Its story, characters, and animation are lackluster. On the other hand, I love its gameplay and graphics. And I truly appreciate that it doesn't force you to play in multiplayer mode. In ME3, you did have to play it, even if you weren't interested, in order for the ending to be just "terrible" instead of "insultingly terrible".
Hm, what was the difference? I never played multiplayer thing, just single player.
That said... I wish they skipped some of the more pointless side missions, and scrapped the task system entirely. They could have used that time to add more quality missions to the game, or to flesh out some of the other systems. It would have been nice to be able to outfit my squad mates like I used to do in the original Mass Effect. And the game could definitely do with some more between-mission dialogue on the ship.
Those things were pretty important for immersion for me. I still remember going and talking to Tali and Wrex constantly after each mission, and finding new and unique dialogue almost every time.
I developed a strategy to counter this, although it is hard to implement.
I wait for a couple of years ( yes , years ). After all DLC, Expansion packs, all additional content and expansion packs released, these games show up as "Collecter's , Ultimate, definitive <insert some label here > editions.
Unfortunately, only until then, they are polished, less-buggy , more optimized.
Also, you can buy them much cheaper, run them on a hardware way more cheaper at max settings.
Of course not everyone can wait that much. But with current standards of the industry thats my only solution. I work full time so i still have a huge list of FRP/RPG games to be finished on my steam account. When i work on them, that time usually passes by itself...
Other than that i believe only option to prevent these from happening is not to buy with inflated release prices.