Intel Shows Off Optane SSD 800p

LAS VEGAS, NV -- Intel's Optane product family is expecting. The company will give birth to a new consumer SSD that looks like the Optane Memory devices. The Optane 800P SSD will come in two capacity sizes, 58GB and 118GB, and uses a PCIe 3.0 x2 interface. The drives will arrive in an M.2 form factor and should hit retail shelves by March.

Unlike the first Optane Memory product, the new 800P will feature low-power states to improve efficiency. The two products share the same controller. The Optane SSD 800p comes optimized for desktop performance.

Intel will also announce a new M10 series Optane Memory device with the L1.2 power state for notebooks. Rumor has it the new cache drive will come under Optane Mobile branding, which explains why Intel didn't push Optane Memory for notebooks.