Nvidia's GeForce Game Ready 381.89 WHQL Driver Adds Support For Five Games

Nvidia released the new Nvidia Game Ready driver for Heroes of the Storm 2.0 and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3. If you own an Nvidia GPU and plan to play Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, Heroes of the Storm 2.0, Batman: Arkham VR, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and Wilson's Heart, you might want to update to the GeForce Game Ready 381.89 WHQL driver.

In addition to providing the "optimal gaming experience" for the aforementioned games, this driver also ads support for the recently launched Titan Xp, Windows 10 Creators Update, and an updated SLI profile for Descent: Underground.

Those of you running GPUs from different manufacturers in SLI should note that the company has discovered an issue where non-identical GPUs may run at different voltages in SLI. According to the release notes, this occurs because the GPU clocks are kept as close as possible, and the clock of the higher performance GPU is limited by that of the other. The bright side is that the higher- performance GPU saves power by running at slightly reduced voltages.

You can download the driver on Nvidia’s website, and you can take a look at the release notes here. The full list of OS-specific issues is below: